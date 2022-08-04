Tony Fansler has lived on Caney Valley Loop in far north central Hawkins County his entire life without potable water, a situation he’s hoping will change thanks to federal COVID funding.
At the Hawkins County Commission’s July 25 meeting Fansler asked commissioner to allow the Scott County Utility District to run water lines from Virginia into his community which hasn’t been claimed by any county utility districts.
Fansler’s request was among several projects approved last week by the commission to use federal COVID funding that is being allocated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
In addition to the $11.1 million ARPA COVID funding Hawkins County was granted for a variety of uses, TDEC also awarded Hawkins County up to $6.2 million from a separate federal COVID appropriation that is intended to benefit water and sewer utility systems.
Those TDEC funded projects will each require local match which the cxounty commission has already agreed to pay from its ARPA funding.
But first the projects have to be approved. TDEC has stated it wants all projects from each county to be combined into one grant application, which is due in November.
At its July 25 meeting the County Commission was presented with a resolution for water projects requested by the Persia Utility District, Lakeview Utility District, First Utility District; and the Caney Valley Loop project requested by Fansler.
That request involves extending the water line from Scott County, Va. into the Pink Hill/Caney Valley Loop community of north central Hawkins County. The project was reported to involve 14,000 feet of line and affect 52 households for an estimated cost of $427,940.
“If we don’t grasp this project right now — I’ve lived there all my life and I’m 56-years old. I’ll never see city water again on Caney Valley Loop,” Fansler said. “A lot of people are very, very old, and my mother is one of them. This is a golden opportunity for us as a community to have potable drinking water. This is a very important issue to us.”
Fansler added, “It’s pretty tough when your water turns your clothes orange. I was the only kid in school for years with orange underwear. It’s really a serious matter. … This is the goose that laid the golden egg for us.”
Other projects requested by Persia include $155,820 for 1,700 of new water line on Austin Mill Road; 2,100 feet of new line on McKinney Chapel Road for $206,448; and a $99,817 water treatment plant refurbishment.
First Utility District is requesting funding for four projects including 7,000 feet of water line on Mt. Zion road for $357,800; 7,000 feet of new line on Tipton Lane for $357,800; 5,280 feet of new line on Looneys Gap Road for $267,900; and 6,336 feet of new line for Cold Springs Road for $321,400.
Lake View is requesting an estimated $862,120 to extend water line to an area of New Salem road where wells have been tainted by natural gas.
The resolution was approved 18-1 with Commissioner Donnie Tally voting no and Commissioner Hannah Winegar abstaining.