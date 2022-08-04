Tony Fansler

Caney Valley Loop resident Tonly Fansler asked the county commission at its July 25 meeting to support the use of TDEC COVID funding to run water lines from Scott County, Va. into his community.

 Jeff Bobo

Tony Fansler has lived on Caney Valley Loop in far north central Hawkins County his entire life without potable water, a situation he’s hoping will change thanks to federal COVID funding.

