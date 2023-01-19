CHPD Chief Chad Mosley told the Review there’s never been a formal complaint filed against that property prior to Tuesday’s BMA meeting. He said he opened an investigation on Wednesday and there are code violations on the property.
George Salaita told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during Tuesday’s meeting that the appearance of the property on Main Boulevard directly across from the Richmond Street intersection has been bothering him for a long time.
There are four vacant mobile homes on Main Boulevard directly across from the Richmond Street intersection. That same parcel also includes the former Courtney’s Exxon service station at the corner of Main and Old Stage Road.
Jeff Bobo
The Church Hill Police Department initiated a code violation investigation into property containing four vacant mobile homes on Main Boulevard after a local resident complained Tuesday about the “trash”.
“This is an abandoned trailer court which no one has lived in, according to my observation, for years,” Salaita told the board. “It’s not only an abandoned trailer court, it’s an open trash pit.”
Salaita distributed photos to board members.
Salaita added “I see people (in the meeting audience) nodding. I’ve talked to my neighbors about this. (They say) we accept that. I’m to the point in my life where I don’t give a darn. I just tell you what I think, and I do not accept that. I talked to my neighbors and they said, we accept it. Well I don’t accept it. I just wish something could be done.”
Mayor Dennis Deal told Salaita, “We’ll deal with it.”
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the Review Wednesday he believes the last occupant of one of those trailers passed away about 4-5 years ago.
Since then all four trailers have been vacant, as has the former Courtney’s Exxon service station building on the corner of Main Boulevard and Old Stage Road. The old service station and four trailers are all part of the same parcel of land.
Mosley noted that there’s never been a formal complaint filed against that property prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is the first complaint about the property,” Mosley said. “They’ve never been cited, and we’ve just opened a complaint after this one was filed.”
Mosley added, “There are code violations that I’ve looked at today that are probably going to be a violation of our municipal codes. They can be cited into Municipal Court if they’re not corrected. There are property maintenance regulations that the property owner has to abide by.”
The city will send out a notice to the registered property owners citing the violations and giving them a deadline to correct the violations.
If the violations aren’t corrected the owners will be summonsed into Municipal Court.