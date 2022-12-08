The Cherokee Chiefs and the Cocke County Fighting Cocks opened 3A District 2 play on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Cherokee.
The visitors never trailed, coming away with a 67-49 win. Ethan Fine hit three 3-pointers for Cocke County in the first quarter, while Cherokee only scored six points and Cocke County led 17-6.
The Chiefs scored better in the second quarter. Colton McLain had 8 points in the quarter and Will Price had two tough drives for 4 points. The Chiefs couldn’t stop the Fighting Cocks and trailed 34-20 at halftime.
The visitors turned up the defense in the third quarter. The Chiefs were scoreless until the 5:33 mark. McLain was fouled on a successful 3-pointer and made the free throw to complete the 4-point play. He had 9 points in the third.
The fourth quarter saw both benches get some minutes. Manning Brooks had 6 points and Jayden Ward 5 in the period. The Chiefs defense couldn’t slow Cocke County down and the final score was 67-49.
Cocke County used a balanced attack, with Ethan Fine scoring 17, Baylor Baxter 14 and Kyler Hayes 12.
Colton Mclain scored 22 for the Chiefs. Will Price tallied 8. Manning Brooks had 6 points, Elisha Jones and Jayden Ward 5 each, and Bryce Elliot had 3.
The Chiefs are 3-3 on the season and 0-1 in district play.