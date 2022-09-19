The 5th annual Rogersville Bike Nite attracted 275 motorcycles to downtown Saturday night for live music, good food, and a lot of loud mufflers.
Prior to the downtown event 40 bikers participated in a charity ride from Rogersville, over Clinch Mountain to Sneedville, and then back to Rogersville in time for Bike Nite.
Proceeds from the ride benefited the Hawkins County Humane Society, while a raffle and 50/50 drawing among riders benefited the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
All photos from Bike Nite by Jeff Bobo.
