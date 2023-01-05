The Bulls Gap Bulldogs defeated the Surgoinsville Eagles 51-29 in middle school basketball action Tuesday night.
Isaiah Jones scored the game’s first five points but the Eagles fought back and only trailed15-11 after the first quarter. Jones scored nine points in the quarter and Bryson Russell score six for the Eagles.
The Bulldogs pulled away some in the second quarter, holding the Eagles to only six points. The Bulldogs led 29-17 at the half.
The Bulldogs exploded for 20 points in the third quarter. Grant Johnson had 8 points in the quarter and Jones and Grayson Hughes added 4 each. The stingy Bulldog defense held the Eagles to just three points.
Both teams emptied the bench in the final period. Avery Seal scored 6 points for the Eagles in the quarter.
Isaiah Jones led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Grant Johnson and Grayson Hughes had 10 points each. Bronson Mowell had 7, Parker Arnott 5and Keegan Smith and Liam Earle had 2 points each.
Bryson Russell and Avery Seal each had 8 points for the Eagles. Braelynn Bradley, Kris Bennett and Hurley Hilton scored 3 points each and Jaxon White and Garron Barnett each added 2 points.
Boys Bulls Gap boys improve their record to 12-1. Heading into Tuesday’s game the Bull Dogs were at 2nd place one game out of the lead for the TMSAA Area 3 championship.
Isaiah Jones is leading the team in scoring followed by Grayson Hughes and Grant Johnson. They were scheduled to play Thursday at RCS, and Monday at Grandview.