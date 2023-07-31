A youngster gets sudsy in the foam pool during Saturday’s Back to School Splash at Mount Carmel City Park.
Mount Carmel City Park was transformed Saturday into a water wonderland, featuring two water slides, a foam pit, bounce houses, and a water gun arena.
Mount Carmel youngsters kept cool Saturday evening as Mount Carmel City Park hosted its first ever “Back to School Splash.”
