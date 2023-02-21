Beginning March 1 all doorways at the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex will become exits only, except for the front and back entrances to the breezeway that connects the two buildings.
There is also now a full time deputy at that the courthouse and annex, and visitors will have to pass by that deputy when they enter the building.
Since mid-December a full time deputy has been on duty at the coutyhouse to meet visitors, and answer questions or point the way to the offices they need.
The deputy will also be there for security and as a deterrent to unlawful behavior. Office holders and county employees have been requesting additional security at the courthouse and annex for years.
Last year the County Commission agreed to include three new deputy positions in the 2022-23 budget to provide additional security for the courthouse, annex and Church Hill county offices. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has reported to commissioners, however, that they had only been able to fill one of the three vacancies.
The need for more security came to the forefront on Dec. 6 when a man walked into the courthouse carrying a crossbow and wearing a clown mask.
The man was later arrested and pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court last month to meth possession and public intoxication. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, a year on probation, and $2,262 in fines and fees.
Hawkins County facilities manager Sarah Davis told the county commission’s Public Buildings Committee last week that she has posted signs at all courthouse and annex doorways announcing that those doors will be exits only as of March 1.
“Everyone will have to enter through the breezeway,” Davis said. “I have ordered, and already have in my office, large signs to put on the sandwich boards that are going to sit at each entrance. That entrance sign will tell you which way to go to enter the building.”
Davis added, “We don’t, however, have any security equipment for them to monitor, so people can still hold the door open and let people in. Until we get our security equipment, which is on our capital projects spreadsheet, we have somebody at the door.”
Former Knox County Deputy Kenny Collins was manning the breezeway entrance Friday. He told the Review that there have been incidents since he arrived in December which required his intervention, such ejecting people from the building for creating a disturbance or dealing with people who were under the influence.
Aside from monitoring the entrance the new courthouse, security deputies patrol the buildings and escorts office staff the bank to make deposits.
The courthouse houses Chancery Court and the Veterans Services Office; while the Annex houses the County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Assessor, and Election Commission.