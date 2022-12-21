The Sullivan East Patriots and the Cherokee Chiefs played for third place in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Tuesday afternoon.
The Patriots broke open a close game in the second quarter and cruised to a 75-36 win. The Patriots claimed third place in the tournament and the Chiefs had to settle for fourth place.
The Game was close in the first quarter, with Colton McLain scoring seven points to help the Chiefs stay close. At the end of the quarter the Patriots led 14-13. In the second quarter Cherokee turnovers led to Patriot layups and the lead grew to 31-22.
The Patriots scored 26 points in the third quarter, including five 3-pointers. The score after three was 57-33. The Chiefs only scored three points in the fourth and the game ended with the Patriots dribbling out the final minute.
Drake Fisher scored 17 for the Patriots and Tyler Cross and Jacob Witcher added 16 points each.
Elisha Jones led Cherokee with 12 points and Colton McLain had 11. Josh Henley and Will Price had 5 each and Parker Travis had 3.
Elisha Jones was named to the All-Tournament team.
Monday game highlights
The South Greene Rebels eliminated the Cherokee Chiefs from championship contention Monday night 72-47.
The Rebels never trailed in the game and especially dominated in the third quarter, outscoring the host team 19-7. The Rebels also nailed five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The balanced Rebel attack was led by Cooper Kelley and Jase Roderick with 14 points each.
Colton McLain had 22 points for Cherokee. Elisha Jones had 6. Bryce Elliott, Lofton Hayes, and Parker Travis scored 5 points each. Josh Henley added 3 and Manning Brooks had one point.
All photos by Randy Ball.
Monday & Tuesday Boys Scores
Monday
Hancock County 58, Jenkins, KY 51
Union County 72, Happy Valley 35
West Greene 95, Sullivan East 81
South Greene 72, Cherokee 47
Tuesday
South Greene 67, West Greene 51 (Jase Roderick named MVP)