Editor's Note: This article pertains to the July 18 County Commission Budget Workshop. The issue was a huge topic of discussion at the July 25 commission meeting which will be posted in the near future.
Sessions Judge Todd Ross told the County Commission Court Judge Todd Ross told the Hawkins County Commission last week he sends more Hawkins County residents to drug rehab in a week than a proposed criminal court program will likely send in a year.
Ross told the commission during its July 18 budget workshop that the county should be looking to spend its $1.6 million “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement money on creating a local drug addiction treatment facility.
Earlier this month the commission’s Budget Committee recommended allocating $400,000 to help start a drug treatment facility in Carter County. That facility would be located in a recently close prison which the state has leased to a coalition of Northeast TN judges for $1 per year to create the Northeast Tennessee Regional Treatment Facility for felony Criminal Court defendants.
Criminal and Circuit Judges from the 1st, 2nd, and 3 Judicial Districts have been asking city and county governments within Upper East TN’s eight county region to contribute some, or all, of their “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to the center.
‘We have saved their lives’
Ross has asked the County Commission for years to help him create a local residential treatment facility in Hawkins County.
“Ten years ago I came here and asked you to help me get a Recovery Court started,” Ross told the commission. “For the first almost two years I funded it out of my pocket. Anything they got, I paid for. Applied for grants. Got a grant. Found additional money that nobody knew what it was for to help supplement our expenses. For the past 10 years we’ve scraped and scraped and scraped just to be able to provide basic services to however many people we could.”
Ross added, “We’ve helped — not as many as I’d like — but the ones we have helped, we have saved their lives. No doubt in my mind. Any time I’ve ever had to come here for anything, even if it was just to move money around in my own budget … I’ve gotten raked over the coals about ‘what are you doing, how many are you helping, what are y’all doing over there’. I get all these questions thrown at me. Then I see these judges from out of county come in here, and all of a sudden we’re ready to throw money at them. Here you go. Here’s $400,000.”
Ross’s Recovery County budget was $50,000 until this past year when the state grant increased to $70,000.
‘To give drug dealers treatment’
Ross noted that no county funding has been allocated to Recovery Court. For the past several years he has proposed creating a residential facility for people who complete drug rehab to give them a place to transition back into their community.
The facility would allow them to continue their treatment and help them find employment and/or job training, while helping prevent them from falling back into their old lifestyle before their addiction treatment has a chance to take hold.
“My guess is, if more than 5-6 people per year go to that (criminal court) program from Hawkins County, I’ll be shocked,” Ross told the commission. “From July 1, 2019 to June 30 of 2020 there were 460 cases in Criminal Court in Hawkins County, and 86 of those were drug cases. Remember these are felony drug cases, which means these people are selling drugs to other people. To addicts. (Baby Doe’s) mom, (Baby Doe’s) dad. They’re wanting you to send money to give drug dealers treatment while the mothers and fathers of this baby get nothing.”
Ross added, “I send more people to rehab in a week than this program will probably send to Carter County in a year. If you want to know why they’re asking for a full time Juvenile Court Judge. Because of the addicts. Because moms and dads are on drugs and grandparents are raising the kids.”
‘Build a facility here’
Ross told commissioner they need to help the drug addicts in Hawkins County by supporting a local facility, as opposed to sending drug dealers to Carter County for treatment.
He has spoken to the owner of the property located between the Dominoes restaurant and the Justice Center who is willing to sell that property at a reduced price.
“I would like to take that Baby Doe money, and build a facility here,” Ross said. “There’s ways we can reduce the cost for that. I talked to (Alternative Judicial Services probation company owner Danny Henry) and asked him if we built a facility would he be willing to move his probation office there since there people here already during the day.”
Ross added, “We can put a multi-use facility there, and I’ve thought about this for years — every time I drive by there. A little housing area. A little area with a kitchen and a faith center. Somewhere we can send them.”
At its July 25th meeting the County Commission was schedule to consider approval of allocating $400,000 to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Treatment Facility proposed by the Criminal/Circuit Judges.
If approved that would leave about $1.4 million of opioid lawsuit funds.