Treadway is a small community in Hancock County. Highway 31 runs through it. There is a Dollar General Store and a volunteer fire department.
One of the few businesses in Treadway is Gordon’s Garage. It is located at 132 Wolf Circle. Tony Gordon and his father Hubert run the garage today. The shop today is usually busy with several projects. There are remnants of the past in the front part of the building. In winter the atmosphere is enhanced by a cast-iron coal stove. The service is quality, the history is fascinating and the stories are plentiful.
Tony is the consummate car guy. He does mostly large mechanical jobs these days, such as engine swaps and internal engine repair. He says “I like to drive old cars, but I would really rather work on newer cars.” He is a motorcycle enthusiast, a former drag racer, has done expert auto body work and is a master model car builder.
Tony’s father, Hubert, owns the garage and at 84 years old still works everyday with Tony. He has a wealth of automobile experience and has a lifetime of stories to share with customers. The third member of the team is “Bear”, Tony’s dog and Tony and Hubert’s constant companion.
History
Tony says that his great grandfather Will Gordon started the phone company in Treadway. He passed away in 1925. He says “My grandfather, Ted, was the first mechanic in the family. He built the original shop, which was up the road. He passed away in 1977.”
Tony’s dad, Hubert, built the current shop in 1971, while the original shop was still going. Hubert had been working for Oaks Motors in Morristown since 1960. He had been injured in an accident with a drunk driver in 1961.
He says “One day I had to leave the road three times to keep from getting hit. I decided it was safer to stay home.” In the 1970s and 1980s Gordon’s Garage was a busy place. Tony says “Me and my brother David, dad and his brothers Gaither, Jim and Keith and my cousin Bill all worked here.”
Tony adds that “Everybody we went to school with changed tires here.”
The shop evolved into a body shop. They painted all kinds of vehicles. For a while they had an interesting customer base. Tony says “Some people from up north bought a store up the road. People who visited them started bringing their cars here to paint. So, we had people from Massachusetts and New Hampshire coming down here, stay a week, and get their car painted.” The also painted a “really big” motorhome. Tony remembers it “It was so big we had to paint it outside, we had to wet the dirt road down.”
The body shop not only was successful, but enjoyed some fame. Tony says “We painted five cars for (drag racing champion) Danny Shortridge.” A motorcycle they painted was featured in Iron Horse Magazine. In 1989 Tony says “We started doing more mechanic work.”
Tony says that years of body work and painting “got hard on me.” He quit painting and went to work in a factory for a while. He did eventually come back and “painted a few motorcycles.” The shop painted their last vehicle in 2005.
Facts, memories, and stories
Tony and Hubert are both natural story tellers. The stove in the main workroom of the garage invites conversation. There have been some well-known people through Gordon’s Garage.
Tony says “Grandpa built a motor for A.P. Carter but they later had a falling out.” Hubert remembers hearing June Carter Cash being interviewed on the radio, talking about her grandma going back in the mountain to find firewood. She came back excited about the copper kettle she found back on the mountain; she could use it to make apple butter. She had unknowingly found part of someone’s moonshine still!
Hubert remembers that Ted’s shop worked on the Bailey Brothers’ (east Tennessee music group) car. He remembers that it was a big Lincoln car. Knoxville icon Cas Walker was also a frequent visitor to the Treadway area. Hubert recalls “He would come over here rabbit and ‘coon hunting.”
The garage that Ted built enjoyed the same popularity that the current garage has. Tony says “People would write to grandpa in the fall and winter about scheduling getting their cars worked on in the spring.”
Tony the car guy
Tony Gordon has had a lifetime involvement with cars. Like many boys of his generation, he enjoyed building model cars. He has never stopped and now builds models at the highest level. Many retired drivers have models of their racecars that Tony built in their collections. His home is filled with models and awards he has won.
In addition to riding motorcycles, Tony says in the 1970s and 1980s we did a lot of custom work on bikes. He adds that in the 1980s and 1990s he did a lot of work on racecars. Tony got into drag racing and competed as a driver from 1979-1987. He says “I came back around 91-92 and did three passes, but I ain’t raced anymore.” He also had a dirt drag bike for a while.
Tony does attend drag races these day in a supporting role; he goes with his uncle Norman Vaughn, who still competes at the age of 74.
Hubert
Hubert Gordon is a human storehouse of automotive information, but is also a combination of a wise man who has seen it all and a mountain storyteller. He says he had an old friend who bragged that he could still drive as good as he ever could. Hubert told him, “Well, you never could drive anyway.”
Hubert remembers one customer from his Oaks Motors days. The customer bought the biggest, most expensive car they had, and kept bringing it in with complaints. Hubert says he told him that there wasn’t anything wrong with the car. The customer finally admitted that he knew there wasn’t anything wrong with it, but said “I have a right to complain, as much as I paid for it.”
Hubert also expressed his opinion of today’s car buyers; “The buy options that they don’t know how to use.”
Hubert’s stories are a big part of the Gordon’s Garage experience. Tony says that “Sometimes people will come to pick up their car and Hubert will tell them two or three stories while they try to pay us.”
The past meets the present
The front area of Gordon’s Garage is covered with hundreds of miscellaneous car parts. Outside there is a pile of old parts that have been replaced. There are a few assorted cars parked around the building. Gaither’s toolbox is still in its place, though he passed away in 1986. Keith’s is there, too. He passed in 2020. Another thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of work. Tony says “We still have customers from Kingsport to Knoxville. We just put in a motor for a man from New Market.”
There are some customers that have been around for decades. Tony remembers that during the body shop days “I painted a lot of cars that daddy had worked on. One customer had a Fairlane GT back in the day that we worked on, now we’re working on his truck. We have several customers that were here at the beginning of this shop.”
Tony says “We do a lot of engine work, pulling cylinder heads and motor swaps, we scan systems and replace sensors.”
Unlike the times when several of the family worked at Gordon’s Garage, today it is just the two, Tony and Hubert (well three, if you count Bear). Tony says “It’s Hubert’s garage, we just work for ourselves.”
Hubert adds “I hang around the garage just to keep from sitting around and seizing up.”
Tony says “We appreciate everybody’s support, for almost a hundred years.”
The Gordons are special people and the garage is a special place. It is a wonderful example of a family business that has survived for generations. There is an atmosphere at the garage that is rare in our modern times. The hospitality offered here is mostly found today in small communities like Treadway.