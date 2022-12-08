BD8A6474.jpeg
Bradin Minton
BD8A6476.jpeg
Bradin Minton playing defense.
BD8A6495.jpeg
Cason Christian
Cason Christian (34) and Tucker McLain (21).
Andrew Knittle puts up a shot.
The Varsity Falcons Boys team saw their perfect season come to an end Tuesday evening with the loss at home to Morristown West.
The Falcons fought hard all night but came up short in the end to a final score of 65-59.
Volunteer Joltin Harrison had a 27 point night and 5 rebounds for the contest. Andrew Knittel had 12 points for the night with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Cason Christian completed the night with 9 points. The Trojans were led by Bereket Evans with 18 points and Tory House hitting 13 points on the night.
The Falcons (7-1) will play again on Friday night at home against Webb.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.