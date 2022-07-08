The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted Thursday to send the proposed 2022-23 budget to the full commission with a $3.2 million deficit, and no recommendation for addressing that deficit.
After separate votes to cut spending and to raise taxes failed, Commissioner Nancy Barker asked Budget Committee members, “What are we paying you for?”
A motion by Commissioner Bob Edens to increase property tax by 4% was defeated 3-3. Edens’ proposal would have increased revenue by about $500K.
Last month Committee member Jason Roach proposed an 8 cent property tax increase which would have generated $1 million in new revenue, but it was voted down 3-3 as well. In both votes commissioners Rick Brewer, Ray Jessee, and Charlie Thacker voting against; and Jason Roach, Keith Gibson and Bob Edens voted in favor.
'I’m open to whatever cuts we can make'
During Thursday’s Budget Committee meeting Thacker made a motion to reduce the proposed employee COLA (cost of living adjustment) from 7% to 3%, which would reduce budget spending by about $250,000.
Following an outcry of opposition led by Mayor Jim Lee and Trustee Jim Shanks, Thacker’s motion was defeated 2-4 with Thacker and Jessee in favor.
“If it was going to make a big difference, I’m open to whatever cuts we can make,” Brewer said after the vote.
Cities and counties across Tennessee and across the nation are dealing with increased costs created by inflation. In Hawkins County two of the big increases are in county employee health insurance and gasoline.
But, the Hawkins County Commission is also dealing with the fact that employee salaries across the board are far below average, and below what surrounding counties pay for similar positions.
As a result, the sheriff's office and Hawkins County Central Dispatch are unable to hire and/or keep employees.
That’s why the Budget Committee agreed to include the 7% COLA for all employees paid form the general fund, including the sheriff’s office and Solid Waste, at an extra cost of $573K.
The Budget Committee also recommended an extra $232,000 for Hawkins County Central Dispatch to hire more staff a increase pay; $145,000 to equalize the pay of road deputies and jailers; and $115,066 to cover the salaries and benefits of three new courtroom security officers for the Hawkins County Courthouse and Church Hill city/county building.
As it stands now the current proposed budget would reduce the county’s savings from $9.7 million to $6.7 at the end of 2022-23.
The pending $3.2 million deficit could be affected by how the full commission votes to allocate $1.6 million in Opioid Lawsuit revenue. County finance director Eric Buchanan noted that those funds are one time only and won't resolve the county's revenue deficit in the long run.
'It's a conservative approach to a tax increase'
“Every year prices go up, but the mentality is … no tax increase, no tax increase,” said Gibson said. “The commission ought to look at every year a one penny or two penny (increase) just to keep it up because if you’ve got the attitude ‘no taxes’, the only thing you’re doing is creating this major problem every so many years. And then you’ve got to do another wheel tax, or you’ve got to do something like that.”
Gibson added, “You hear (commission candidates) in this last election, ‘I’ll never vote for a tax raise’. To me that’s pretty close-minded. Things change.”
For a person who owns a home valued at $100,000 the 8 cent property tax increase would have cost them $20 per year, and the 4 cent property tax increase would cost them $10 per year.
Roach noted that the tax increase proposals that have already been rejected are well below the level of inflation that exists in the economy.
“It's a conservative approach to a tax increase,” Roach said. “When you talk about conservative principals and taxes, you can’t say we’re never going to increase our revenue, but we’re going to continue to pay post inflation costs. That doesn’t make sense. We’ve got to find revenue somewhere.”
'Why are we paying you guys'
After the 4 cent property tax increase failed Barker asked the committee what it plans to do about the deficit.
Roach suggested that when the budget comes before the full commission on July 25, that a commissioner who is not on the Budget Committee make a motion to increase property taxes by 4 cents and let the full commission decide.
Roach: “The smart aleck answer Mrs. Barker, is somebody else is going to have to do it, because apparently it’s not going to be this committee.”
Barker: “Then why are we having this committee. Why are we paying you guys to do this if you’re not willing to do what needs to be done.”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte told the committee, “It bothers me that some of you have said that because you ran on the premise of never raising the tax rate — are continuing to stick to that. I admire you sticking to your guns, but there comes a time when you have to figure out what’s good for all of the county. Not just for your promise.”
Barker: “Are you really willing to put our county in jeopardy, because that’s what we’re doing. We know 911 needs help. We know the (sheriff’s office) needs help. We know that our employees are living in poverty. And we’re not wiling to do anything to help that because you’re standing on the principle of, I don’t want to raise taxes. … When do we look out for the welfare of the people who elected us.”
'Overspending your revenue'
At the outset of Thursday’s meeting Roach said he would vote to send the budget for consideration by the full commission, but he won’t voted on July 25 to approve a budget with a $3.2 million deficit.
“This budget includes things that this county needs today,” Roach said. “This budget includes increases that will allow our employees to have competitive pay rates. This budget includes increases that allow the county to operate more efficiently. The things that are in this budget are things that the county needs, and I think the committee made it clear that the county needs these things because we voted almost unanimously on every single thing that we put in this budget.”
Roach added, “And when we were tasked to fund it, we chose not to. You cannot sustain your bank account at home by overspending your revenue. That is not a conservative Republican principal, and that what we all at this table are. I want you to think about, if we start cutting things, which services are our citizens going to be denied as a result of our inability to increase our revenue? That is what’s about to happen.”