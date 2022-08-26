Three out of four of the Hawkins County BOE’s newly elected board members were sworn in Wednesday at the Hawkins County Courthouse. Left to right are Kathy Cradic, Debbie Shedden and Alina Gorlova. Hannah Winegar was unable to attend and will be sworn in at Monday’s county commission meeting.
BOE chairman Chris Christian, left, attended Wednesday’s swearing in, and then formally congratulated the newly elected board members (L-R) Kathy Cradic, Debbie Shedden and Alina Gorlova. County Clerk Nancy Davis, right, performed the ceremony.
Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis, third from right, performed the swearing in ceremony Wednesday and then had BOE members Kathy Cradic, Debbie Shedden and Alina Gorlova sign their oaths.
Three out of the Hawkins County Board of Education’s four newly elected or re-elected board members were sworn in Wednesday at the Hawkins County Courthouse in preparation for the next BOE meeting on Sept. 1.
Among those who participated in were vice chair Debbie Shedden (District 6), who has been on the board since 2008; Kathy Cradic (District 3) who is starting her fourth term; and newly elected Alina Gorlova (District 7), who unseated incumbent Judy Trent in the Aug. 4 election.
County Clerk Nancy Davis performed the swearing-in ceremony in the Hawkins County Commission meeting room.
Newly elected District 4 board member Hannah Winegar, who unseated incumbent Tecky Hicks in the Aug. 4 election, was unable to attend Wednesday’ swearing in due to a work schedule conflict.
Wineger, who is currently a member of the Hawkins County Commission, said she will be sworn-in by Davis at her last commission meeting Monday evening at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Board chairman Chris Christian attended Wednesday’s swearing-in and formally congratulated the board members on being elected or re-elected.
“I’m looking forward to the upcoming school year and working with the two new board members,” Christian said. “It can be very exciting times. I want to just say, there’s a big learning curve. When I first came on the board a number of years ago, the biggest hurdle I had was the learning curve of how government works and the federal and state laws, and understanding policy.”
Christian added, “But, it’s exciting, and welcome aboard.”
The main swearing in ceremony for Hawkins County officials who won their Aug. 4 elections is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Due to a personal scheduling conflict Sheriff Ronnie Lawson won’t be able to attend that event. Lawson said he and possibly some other elected officials who also can’t attend Aug. 31 will be sworn in Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom of the Justice Center.