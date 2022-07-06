A high powered downdraft was blamed for storm damage in Surgoinsville Tuesday evening that snapped a utility pole in half on Main Street, downed trees in a mobile home park, and damaged a 200 year old residence.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office also suspected the downdraft was responsible for collapsing an old barn at a resident on Highway 11-W near the Stoney Point Road intersections. No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service in Morristown reported that Tuesday’s thunderstorm hit Surgoinsville around 5:32 p.m. Tuesday and quickly dropped nearly an inch of rain.
Meteorologist Sam Roberts said there was no satellite data available regarding the suspected downdraft that caused the most damage, but he said a minimum of 70 mph would be required to snap the utility pole in half on Main Street in Surgoinsville.
"Things started spiraling out of control"
Rodney Ferrell, who lives in the historic Fudge Farm about 600 feet from the broken utility pole said he initially thought his house had been hit by a tornado.
The wind stripped off about half the metal roof from his barn and hurled it at his 200 year old house, along with other debris. A piece of his metal roof found itself bent around the electric wire above the roadway where it was dangling after the storm.
Although a modern external window was broken on the first floor of the front of his house, the original 200-year-old glass window behind it was spared.
“It looked like it was going to come just a regular thunderstorm and all of a sudden things started spiraling out of control,” Ferrell said. “It was like a train coming through here. It broke the windows out in front and everything. I’ve lived here 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The main house was built in 1821, and the back part of the house and two barns across Main Street from the house were built in 1799.
Pieces of metal roof from bot barns were strewn all over Ferrell’s lawn. The wind also ripped up his vegetable garden and stripped the leaves from his beans, as well as tipping his gazebo on its side.
“Just all of a sudden a heavy wind came roaring through here,” Ferrel said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I just thank God nobody was hurt.”
'The next thing you know, Bam!'
Wayne Rowland who lives in the Stoney Point Trailer Park about a half mile east of Fudge Farm said he now knows what they mean by the phrase “the calm before the storm”.
“It started storming and you could tell it was going to be a good one,” Rowland said. “I didn’t get an alert on my phone, and about the time it got the worst was when I got the alert saying there’s a thunderstorm, and I’m like, no kidding. (His trailer) was just rocking back and forth. Finally it calmed down a little bit and we came out, and you can see what happened. Trees and lines down.”
Rowland added, “I always thought that was B.S. when they said the calm before the storm, but that’s the way it did. It got real quiet. We didn’t hear a thing. The next thing you know, bam! All heck broke loose.”
A tree fell on a trailer close to Main Street, and another tree fell on a camper that was parked on a property behind the trailer park. One little girl lost her trampoline.
The HCSO responded to a camper residence on Highway 11-W near the Stoney Point Road intersection where an old barn apparently collapsed during the storm. Deputies made sure no one was trapped in the barn before clearing the scene.