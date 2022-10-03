The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hawkins County Humane Society rescued 11 dogs last week from a remote residence in the Eidson community that had been abandoned by their owner for months.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke said the dogs, were chained in a most inhumane way on Gravley Valley Road. They were kept alive thanks to neighbors who fed and watered them while the HCSO attempted to locate the owner.
The HCSO sought the owner for months. Unable to locate the owner the HCSO acquired a court order on Sept. 28 forfeiting the dogs to the Humane Society.
The HCHS received its first complaint from a neighbor seven months ago. Some were chained, some were chained and in kennels.
“These dogs have lived their lives in these horrible conditions with feces piled in their kennels,” Behnke said. “Some showed aggression, chains locking their kennels that had to be removed with bolt cutters. Collars too tight again with chains on them. During the investigation a neighbor was coming to our shelter once a month and we supplied him with enough food for the animals.”
Behnke said the Humane Society provided about 200 bags of dog food over the last 7 months. There was no running water on the property, and neighbors were having to carry water to the dogs.
“We are grateful for them helping while (the owner) was being located,” Behnke said.
Detective Kyle Shively along with Lt. Nathan Simpson participated in the investigation and both assisted in the rescue last week.
“They visited the home many times and finally they asked the Attorney General’s office to provide a court order that stated the dogs were officially abandoned,” Behnke said. “That order was processed and signed on Sept. 28, at which time the HCHS had permission to rescue the 11 dogs.”
The HCSO enlisted the assistance of Rogersville Animal Control Officer Lee Sexton to assist in the rescue.
Rogersville Animal Hospital donated equipment to help with rescuing the animals, as a few were showing aggression.
“Myself and staff worked together, with Detective Shively and Rogersville Animal Control Officer Lee Sexton,” Behnke said. “As soon as the court order was signed we loaded up and left the shelter on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.”
Behnke added, “This residence was quite far away on Gravely Valley Road in Eidson. When we arrived on scene Detective Shively and Lt. Simpson were already on scene ready to assist with bolt cutters to remove the chains not only on the kennels but on some of the dogs.”
Although some dogs showed aggression, Behnke said they were rescued with love, compassion, and patience of everyone involved.
“It was beautiful to watch as some of these babies were carried from their chains to freedom,” Behnke said. “All the animals were placed in the custody of the Hawkins County Humane Society. This rescue took a team effort and I am very grateful to all that helped make this rescue possible.”
Benke added, “We are in need of fosters to help socialize these babies. The dogs need to be fostered, and then adopted after being spayed/neutered.”
Please contact the Hawkins County Humane Society at 423-272-6538 or email at hchs37857@gmail.com