Volunteer High School runner Charlie Wilson signed last Wednesday to continue his track and cross country career Tennessee Wesleyan.
Coach Jim Ailshie spoke to the students and families during the signing ceremony in the VHS gym last Wednesday morning, noting that Wilson will be the 4th Volunteer runner to attend and compete at Tennessee Wesleyan.
Wilson started as a freshman at Volunteer and has competed all 4 years in cross country and track.
“Charlie Wilson is a guy who arrived at Volunteer four years ago, worked hard and has been extremely successful in our cross country and track programs,” Ailshie told the Review. “He improved his 5K cross country time by over 5 minutes since his freshman year and achieved a personal best of 17:10 at Fenders Farm this past fall.”
Ailshie added, “Charlie is going to a great school at Tennessee Wesleyan. Honestly, it seems like we are starting to develop a pipeline from Volunteer to that college program. We already have 3 of our former runners down there including Daniel and Caleb Greene, and Dakota Caldwell, so it will be a good fit for Charlie socially, academically and athletically.”
A stellar career
Wilson was a part of Volunteer’s boys Conference and Region Cross Country championship teams in 2021.
That team also qualified for the TSSAA State Meet and finished in 6th place where Wilson was the Falcons’ was our 2nd runner.
In 2022 Wilson placed 5th in the Region 1 championships this past October.
When you consider that there were 23 high school teams in our Region, that is quite an accomplishment and he once again helped us qualify for the state cross country championships,” Ailshie noted.
On the VHS Track Team Wilson was an All-State performer and a part of the Falcons’ 3rd place 4 x 800 meter relay team at the TSSAA State Track Meet.
One season to go at VHS
Heading into his last Spring of high school Track season Wilson has competed in 3 TSSAA state cross country and/or track championship events while running at Volunteer.
“Charlie has one more track season left here at Volunteer and he is training real well at this time,” Ailshie said. “I look forward to seeing how well he runs this spring. Charlie has been a great leader for us and is well liked by everyone. Tennessee Wesleyan is getting a great runner but more importantly an outstanding person, and I am very happy for Charlie and his family.”
Aishie added, “I had an opportunity to speak to the Head Cross Country Coach, Michael Basuini and he develops his training programs around each individual so I feel confident Charlie is going to a great program that will help him reach his potential.”
Bobby Vaughn contributed to this report.