Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 14 points en route to a 43-42 win over West Ridge Tuesday in a game that cam down to the buzzer.
The Wolves crashed the offensive boards with time ticking down to give themselves three shots for a buzzer beater victory, but fell short.
Barton had 14 points, Emmerson Head scored 10, Jacie Begley 9, Kendra Huff 8, and Ava Jackson 2.
All photos by Ashley Pendleton.
