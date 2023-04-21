The Church Hill BMA voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint longtime local coach Jeff Shugart as the town’s new Recreation Director.
This decision comes at a time when Church Hill is involved in revamping and renovating the parks, and developing the new 60-acre Holliston Mills Park.
Alderman Buck Tipton said the BMA’s Personnel Committee received seven applications for the position and they interviewed four candidates.
Tipton told the BMA that Shugart’s experience in coaching and leadership was a major factor considered by the Personnel Committee in recommending him for the position.
Alderman Michael Walker said the Parks and Recreation Board also believes Shugart is the right fit for the job.
‘Great things to come’
Shugart is currently the head coach for Church Hill Middle School’s girls’ basketball team.
Walker said he received calls from more than 20 people who work for the city or the local schools about Shugart’s reputation and abilities.
“Not one single person had anything negative to say,” Walker said. “Every one of them had something positive to say about his ability to coach and a leader.”
Based on the reviews from the community, Shugart’s work history in coaching, and the references called, Walker and Tipton each said that he would be a positive addition to the town’s Parks and Recreation.
Shugart has coached travel basketball for more than four years and created the TN Warriors Basketball program that consists of different grade level teams, boys and girls.
He participated in Kingsport Parks and Rec for several years, coaching softball, baseball and basketball, and has been Head Coach for CHMS Girl’s Basketball team since 2020.
He grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, and currently works at Titan Logistics in Kingsport, but working out his notice.
‘I’m ready to get to it’
Shugart told the Review he is excited for the opportunity to help the kids and to further serve his community. He is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and he would also like to thank the Mayor and Board of Alderman for their trust and support.
He also thanked Chris Christian for giving his time over the last few months to keep the Rec League moving forward as interim director.
Mayor Dennis Deal informed Shugart that a team in Knoxville was currently meeting with the city and advising on the Holliston Mills project.
“It’s going to be a big deal for Church Hill, and you will be a part of that,” Deal told Shugart Tuesday. “Boards come and go, but the city stays, so you’ve got to have people who will carry on what we’re trying to provide for our citizens in the future.”
Walker added, “Jeff will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and a lot of things that we as a board will have to help him revamp, and give him processes to use. I look forward to seeing the next level it can go to.”
“I know there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’m ready to get to it,” Shugart said.
The BMA approved a salary of $23 per hour, a slight increase over what his predecessor Tim Wilson made.