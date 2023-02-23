A group of Hawkins County Humane Society supporters picketed all four corner of Rogersville Town Square Tuesday afternoon, and then packed the Budget Committee meeting beyond capacity.
The demonstration was in support of a request to the Hawkins County Commission for federal ARPA (The American Rescue Plan Act) funding to help pay for a larger HCHS facility.
The original request asked for $880,000 based on plans drawn from an architect to expand the current animal shelter. There have been three funding requests according to the demonstration’s organizer, Elaina Stanley. The request was reduced to $400,000 but voted down by the Budget Committee by a vote of 3-4 last month.
About 30 people came out to carry signs and the crowd could be heard on a megaphone chanting, “What do we want? Space. When do we want it? Now. Call your commissioners. The community and citizens want to be heard.”
There had been discussion by budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach of a dollar per dollar matching program for the Humane Society. But the Humane Society has indicated it cannot contribute the only donations coming in that keep their doors open. Roach did not put the motion on the table.
We will be heard
“We will be heard," Stanley told the Review. "This is free money handed to our county, not taxpayers money. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. They have been forced to cut their budget and modify new plans three times now. If we do not get this money to the Humane Society we, as taxpayers will certainly pay for it after because it has to be done."
Stanley added, "There is no room to take more animals and we will not see our animals euthanized to make room. As a citizen I am pleading with our commissioners to put forth a motion for funding and vote yes."
Stanley noted that many animals end up dead after being turned away over lack of space at the shelter.
"In comparison to other animal shelters, ours is by far lacking," Stanley said. "We need to do better. Not only is the lack of space an issue but the shelter is an old house converted without proper ventilation. Imagine working there.”
Supporter Shirley Manfull said we should all support the shelter for the one time funding.
“The county has not considered what the operating cost to run a shelter really is," Manfull said. "Imagine if they had to hire staff and do a cost analysis to operate on their own.”
Humane Society supporter Heidi Lacey noted that 1,100 animals passed through the shelter last year alone.
"Imagine being able to do that on a $30,000 annual budget without donations from the public," Lacey said. "Consider the cost of spays and neuters alone. They do a great job and they should be shown more appreciation being the only shelter in the county. Help them please.”
The 5 D’s
Mary Ann Henrickson held a sign to get attention to what she calls the 4 D’s.
“First, we have a dire situation covering the entire county," Henrickson said. Second, we have desperation with people having no place to take them. Thirdly, the desperation turns into a dump situation which I have personally witnessed. Fourth, that leads to a dangerous situation with starving dogs aggressive for food in your own yard, not to mention the hazards of dodging animals on the highways. And fifth, this is a disgusting situation. The commissioners had better put this as a top priority or we will be done with you.”
Supporter Phil Goins and his wife Betty were also out in support.
“We have volunteered at the shelter for about 5 years," Betty Goin said. "We adopted two cats, Tux and Bell from the shelter and we still have them to this day. These are God’s creatures with unconditional love.”
Tracy Moyes came out with her little dog, Snoopy.
“I personally have 11 dogs the Humane Society had no room to take,” Moyes said.
Supporter Corey Anderson also came out with his two children saying they have adopted 4 dogs from the shelter as well.
Stanley wants to see more people take part in the next demonstration planned for Feb. 27th at 5 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse prior to the County Commission meeting. "I have signs. Please come show your support."
Budget Committee meeting
After the demonstration protesters packed the Budget Committee meeting room to capacity to the point that some walked outside so that office holders who were on the agenda could come in.
Although the Humane Society was’t on the agenda, Committee chairman Jason Roach allowed one representative to address the committee at the beginning of the meeting for three minutes.
Susan Roffol, who is the new president of the HCHS Board of Directors told the committee they they initially submitted a request for $880,000, which was denied.
The HCHS then met with several county officials to discuss their options, which included a purchasing neighboring building, as well as the county matching the HCHS dollar for dollar up to $250,000 for the humane society to build a new facility.
It was determined that the neighboring facility would cost too much to renovate, and the dollar for dollar match isn’t economically feasible for the HCHS.
“The county has a problem and we’re the only resource for these animals,” Roffol told the commission. “What would you do if we had to close our doors? We hope you see the value of our services to all the residents of this county, like our supporters do. We have a large community that supports us, where we feel you do not.”
Roach noted that the commission hasn’t made a final decision o the Humane Society’s request. Roach further stated that the county’s annual contribution to the Humane Society has increased from $15,000 in 2013 to its current level of $30,000, which is a higher increase percentage during that time period than any other contribution recipient.
From 2015 to 2019 the HCHS declared a total of $527,341, of which the Hawkins County Commission contributed $108,620, or one-fifth of their revenue, Roach noted.
Over the last few years we’ve doubled our contributions to you,” Roach said. “With all that said, ARPA money was a gift from heaven and we’re looking at the big picture on how we can spend that money and help our county move along. I haven’t talked to a commissioner who does’t feel like you play a role in that somewhere. The question is how much.”