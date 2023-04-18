Catherine Brudecki is a woman of many talents. She has always been interested in designing spaces and even taught engineering and drafting in the past.
But her true passion is crafting and developing her land into something special. She has dabbled in many different forms of crafting over the years, including sewing, crochet, knitting, needlework, weaving, painting, building, corn husk dolls and flowers, and designing garments.
Catherine has been crafting and designing since she was a young girl. She began crocheting when her mother handed her a crochet hook to help her stop chewing her nails. Shortly after she started to crochet she quickly began creating granny square afghans. Catherine said, “I had my first granny square afghan made and ready for the county fair before 4th grade. Knitting, however, wasn’t as easy for me to learn, it was slower work. My mother taught me the American style (slow in comparison to Continental) and I didn’t stick with it. At the end of her life I decided that if ever I was going to master knitting, I better get to learning. Between my mother’s memory of her mother knitting and her knowledge of American style, she and I learned how to knit with the Continental style which is much faster. I enjoy knitting now.” Catherine's mother has been a major inspiration in her life, encouraging her to explore different art forms and teaching her anything she wanted to learn.
At one point, she worked for her family’s business, Maggie's Mountain Crafts and at its peak, the store employed 22 people. Among the creations sold were corn husk dolls, flowers, wreaths, flower arrangements, and even potpourri. Catherine also designed and sold knitted and crocheted items in a consignment store in Kingsport, where she cleverly named her collection, "The Sexy Granny." More recently, she designed and built a house inside of a warehouse in Sneedville. Her well-crafted house is now for sale and listed with Realtor Leslie Dabe.
Catherine has also tried many different ways to sell her creations, from craft shows and flea markets to Etsy and consignment stores. However, she's found it difficult to make a living as a crafts-person. She hopes that as more people come to explore Hancock County's natural beauty, there will be more opportunities for local craftspeople.
Presently, Catherine teaches Fine Arts at the local high school and is designing and building a campground on her 107 acres called Serenity Acres Ranch. She is also documenting the progress on Facebook, where it has gained over 500 followers. She plans to open six slots soon for people to come and experience the beauty of the land and learn about living a self-sustaining life.
Catherine said, “I moved to Hancock County in 1976 and I absolutely love it here! My parents often told people that Hancock County was paradise. Compared to Elizabeth and Linden NJ it truly is paradise. Other than a couple stints in other places, it has been my home for 46 years.” Throughout the years, Catherine has learned much about living a self-sustaining life from raising farm animals and vegetables to preserving her own food. She continued, “My latest passion is my ranch idea and taking a gorgeous piece of land and turning it into a community for people who are moving into the county looking for help to learn about living self-sufficient. Once my Serenity Acres Ranch is fully operational, there will be classes and examples for people to learn how to live off of the land efficiently.” Catherine will begin completing six camping spots and build herself a cabin. Eventually, she plans to further develop her ranch to include 21 camping spots.
Many members of her family are also creative, including a great niece who is very talented in art, a nephew who has created beautiful artwork, and other family members who are into music and other creative pursuits. Catherine’s family is supportive of her creative endeavors and often participates in the design process of her new projects. When she completes the first phase of her campground and has built her cabin, she plans to continue to pursue other artistic endeavors such as weaving on a floor loom and painting.
Follow Catherine's progress on Facebook and when the campground has spots available, head out to her ranch for a family getaway while learning how to live off the land.