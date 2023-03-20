Kennedy Tomblin, 4, (riding the chipmonk) and Avery Joe Tomblin, 2, (riding the caterpillar) were at Mount Carmel City Mark Thursday with their mom when the city held its playground ribbon cutting celebration Thursday afternoon.
Siggi Stram, 4, enjoys one of the new Mount Carmel City Park playground attractions. Siggi and her mom just happened to be at the park Thursday when the BMA and other city officials officially celebrate the new playground with a ribbon cutting.
Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell, left, speaks to Diamond and Scottie Shriner during Thursday’s City Park playground dedication. The BMA agreed earlier this month to dedicate the newly installed playground the Shriners’ 1-year-old daughter Quinnlee Mae Shriner, who passed away this past February. That dedication ceremony is expected to take place sometime in May.
It was a happy coincidence Thursday that several children and their moms were already at Mount Carmel City Park enjoying the new playground when city officials arrived for their ribbon cutting ceremony.
Jeff Bobo
Among the BMA members in attendance for Thursday’s ribbon cutting at the new Mount Carmel City Park playground were (L-R) Jim Bare, Mayor Pat Stilwell, John Gibson, and Mindy Shugart.
Jeff Bobo
Jeff Bobo
Jeff Bobo
Jeff Bobo
Children prepare to go down one of the slides Thursday at Mount Carmel’s new playground.
It was a happy coincidence that several children happened to be enjoying Mount Carmel City Park’s new playground when city officials arrived Thursday afternoon to celebrate the playground’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting.
Those children might not have realized it as they jumped and slid and climbed on the new playground, but Thursday’s celebration was actually all about them.
Alderman John Gibson said, “It’s a great day for the kids of Mount Carmel.”
Gibson said the main goal was to install playground equipment that was “all inclusive with things that every kid can enjoy”.
“We’ve got the treehouse theme with the log, and even the ants on the log,” Gibson said. “There are just little hidden pieces of detail that I find every time I’m up here looking at it. You’ve got multiple slides on this one structure. Climbing apparatus. This structure (in the corner of the playground area) is for the bigger kids with the larger slide, and the more challenging climbing apparatuses.”
He added, “Everything has a nice outdoor theme. We wanted to make sure that everything was inclusive so that children of all ages and abilities can find something to do here between the swings, the musical instruments, and the different playground structures.”
Mayor Pat Stilwell thanked City Manager Emily Wood for applying for the grant that helped pay for the equipment, and thanked her board for supporting its installation.
“I want you all to start taking part in the park,” Stilwell told the crowd that attended Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “We’re not done with this park. We’ve got some things for us older people. We can’t swing in those swings.”
Among those in attendance for Thursday’s ribbon cutting were Scottie and Diamond Shriner.
Earlier this month the BMA agreed to dedicate the new playground the Shriners’ 1-year-old daughter Quinnlee Mae Shriner, who passed away this past February. That dedication ceremony is expected to take place sometime in May.