In the recent months there have been a large number of calls about pets abandoned due to hospitalization of their owner, including an alarming rescue the Hawkins County Humane Society responded to last week.
The call was from a gentleman who was caring for some animals of a friend who has been hospitalized for two months with cancer.
The gentleman stated he recently had a stroke and lived about two miles from the home where he had been caring for this lady’s animals.
He informed us he could no longer care for the animals and asked us to help with a momma dog and puppies along with a male dog. I don’t think any of us slept that night worried about the rescue to come.
As we approached the residence in Church Hill off Payne Road we were taken aback by what we saw. There were puppies jumping out of broken windows of the home and three larger dogs standing their ground.
Puppies started running towards us from every direction, and they sure we’re hungry. They all were grateful for the food and treats. We also spotted a chicken coop with five chickens.
We immediately gave them water and they were fighting for every drop. Staff member Alisha Durham picked one up and immediately teared up as she felt how thin they were. We were not expecting chickens. I brought some carrots with me and they devoured them in minutes.
‘We ended up with 24 animals’
We then proceeded inside the home and that’s when our hearts sank.
Immediately we noticed one dead puppy that looked like it passed away sitting up. Laying next to it was a tiny black puppy that at first we thought was deceased. But she was alive, barely. We wrapped her in a blanket to warm her up, but knew we had to get her help immediately.
As we looked around we noticed lots of big bird cages, and in one there was a deceased Macaw. We were all in tears. We couldn’t save that one. There was another in a cage cold, dehydrated and lethargic. I’m sure he was still in shock seeing his friend deceased. Usually a bird of this size would not allow you to just pick it up, but he was calm and scared I believe he knew we were there to help as we placed him in a crate.
We continued to search the home stepping over deceased animals that we could not recognize. Some we knew were birds. All that was left were feathers.
In another room there was another momma dog that appeared to have given birth to babies on the bed, just days old. The momma dog was protective and it was a task getting her to trust us enough with her and her newborn babies. After some time and patience we had her and the pups in crates.
Now to get the puppies that scattered in the yard with yet another protective momma. Staff were scurrying in all directions scooping up puppy after puppy. The momma dog took some time after jumping through the house window while myself and board member Sue Barkley were checking for more pups. She was not happy at all. Staff member Krista Posey ran into house and cornered the very upset momma dog and finally leashed her.
We thought we were going there to pick up one mom and puppies, and one male dog. Instead we ended up with 24 animals. All hungry, cold, and dehydrated. Many needing fluids and antibiotics.
‘Have a plan in place for your pets’
Last week I wrote an article about rescues involving pet owners who had passed away. In this case, however, we found 24 live animals, and an unknown number that had died due to a pet owner being hospitalized.
We all know there is a risk of sudden, unexpected health problems, especially when you reach a certain age and/or you’ve been ill in the past.
I ask everyone to have a plan in place for your pets. No one is promised tomorrow. Our pets depend on us for their care. These babies were left home alone for quite awhile. One more day many of the others would have passed.
Please spay and neuter your pets. These momma dogs are tired of producing litter after litter. Contact the shelter for information on spay and neuter assistance. We have a mobile unit that comes to the shelter monthly, and although we are booked until June, we have other places we can refer you to..
We also are in need of fosters. Our shelter is full,and our current fosters are also full.We also are in need of puppy pads, puppy food and puppy formula.
For more information about how you can help call (423) 272-6538; or email hchs37857@gmail.com
You can also drop off contributions at the shelter which is located at 5180 Highway 11-W in Rogersville.