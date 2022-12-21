The Hampton Lady Bulldogs won the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Tuesday night, defeating the host Cherokee Lady Chiefs 64-39. The Chiefs led briefly to start the game after Kailey Gilliam made 1 of 2 free throws.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run and finished the first quarter with a 23-3 lead. The Lady Bulldogs poured it on, leading 49-14 at halftime. The Lady Chiefs scored 15 points in the fourth quarter but game ended with the Lady Bulldogs claiming the championship.
Linsey Jenkins led Hampton with 16 points. Macy Henry had 15 and tournament MVP Madison McLain had 12.
Macy McDavid had 14 points to lead Cherokee, Kodi Henson had 6 points. Olivia Sanders, Kailey Gilliam and Emma Mowell had 5 points each while Lilly Henley and Ariel Ferrell had 2 points.
Macy McDavid and Kyla Howe were named to the All-Tournament team.
Monday's highlights
The Cherokee Lady Chiefs rolled over the Happy Valley Lady Warriors in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee High School Monday Night, 57-20.
Macy McDavid hit two early buckets to give the Lady Chiefs the lead and Cherokee never slowed down. The Cherokee defense held the Lady Warriors scoreless for the first four minutes. Bella Markham came off the bench to score five points and the Lady Chiefs led 13-4 after the first quarter.
The Lady Chiefs did not let up, and led 22-8 at halftime. They blew the game open in the third quarter, putting 22 points on the board, and again held the Lady Warriors without a field goal for half the period. They cruised through the fourth quarter and the final score was 57-20.
Macy McDavid and Kyla Howe scored 12 points each to lead Cherokee. Kodi Henson had six points. Lilly Henley, Bella Markham, and Emma Mowell each added 5 points. Olivia Sanders had 4. Other Lady Chiefs scoring were Brylea Harris and Ariel Ferrell (3 each), and Kailey Gilliam (2).