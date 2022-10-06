A proposal to use $5.7 million in ARPA funds to complete Hawkins County’s 5-year facility repair plan would likely divert COVID money from other agencies that have made funding requests.
But, the county commission’s Public Buildings Committee decided Wednesday if it doesn’t make those facility repairs now, it will end up costing more later when ARPA funding isn’t available.
On Wednesday the PBC voted 5-1 to recommend beginning the process of completing the county’s 5-year Capital Outlay Plan with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal COVID-19 relief funding.
That recommendation will go to the Budget Committee, and if approved there would require final approval from the full county commission.
County buildings manager Sarah Davis presented the newly appointed PBC Wednesday with a revised copy of the county’s five year capital outlay project list. She noted that some of the cost estimates are two years old, but the estimated overall cost of those projects was $5.738 million.
Some of those projects were left out of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget in anticipation ARPA money being allocated for those projects.
Davis identified the top-3 priorities as:
The Justice Center: Leaking roof and HVAC replacement, and paving the parking lot estimated at $2.151 million.
The Courthouse Annex: roof, HVAC, windows, floors, and exterior repairs estimated at $583,887.
The Hawkins County Courthouse: Updated HVAC controls and painting exterior wood trim and steeple at $75,000.
The complete 5-Year Capital Outlay report presented to the PBC Wednesday can be seen in the photo gallery of the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
154 leaks reported since 2019
Davis noted that the roof at the Justice Center was leaking the day the facility opened in 2010, and it continues leaking to this day. Although the roof remains under warranty until 2025, new leaks pop up as soon as the old ones are fixed under warranty.
“When we had open house (for the grand opening in 2010) we had buckets all over the building because it was raining that day and the roof was leaking,” Davis told the PBC. “The roof has leaked every time it’s rained since.”
Davis added, “By the time that warranty expires, we better have a new roof on there. We have had 154 leaks reported since fiscal year 2019.”
In March of 2020 a new roof for the Justice Center was estimated at $817,000, but that was pre-COVID and that estimate is expected to be low at this time.
PBC chairman Jason Roach expressed frustration about the roof never working right from day one. Roach noted that the Justice Center, which was retro-fitted from an old K-Mart building in 2009-10, is facing $2 million in repairs just 13 years after the project was completed.
Having said that, Roach said those projects can’t be put off much longer.
“These projects need to be done, because if we don’t fix them, where it’s $2 million now, it’s probably going to be $5 million in four more years,” Roach said.
”We can decide to bite the bullet”
County Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that the county has a one-time only opportunity to resolve most, if not all of its 5-year capital outlay projects now with ARPA funds. DeWitte said the commission can do these projects now with ARPA funds, or put them off until later when they will be more expensive and ARPA funds won’t be available.
“It does mean that some of the other requests for ARPA money would have to be set aside,” DeWitte told the PBC. “But, it’s a pay me now or pay me later thing. We’re either going to have to do this now, preferably with ARPA money, and not have to hit taxpayers with extra property tax. If we don’t do it now, down the road we will have to (use county taxpayer funds).”
DeWitte added, “We can decide to bite the bullet and do this whole ($5.7 million 5-year plan) with ARPA funds, or we can take the priorities, kick the rest down the road, and come up with the money some other way. All of these things need to be done.”
Commissioner Nancy Barker’s motion to cover the entire $5.7 million 5-year plan with ARPA funds was approved 5-1 with Commission Josh Gilliam voting no.
“Let’s get as much as we can fixed and get our house in order, and then later we can look at trying to help other people (who have requested ARPA funds),” Barker said.