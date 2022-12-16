Ava Morgan poured in 12 of her 15 points in the second quarter to help the Cherokee Lady Chiefs pull away from the Hancock County Lady Indians and win 53-18 at home on Monday night.
Both teams started slow as the Lady Chiefs led 5-4 after the first quarter. In the second quarter Morgan het two 3-pointers and Macy McDavid added another. Morgan then had back-to-back buckets and Cherokee led 26-11 at halftime.
The Lady Chiefs scored 24 points in the third quarter, with Kyla Howe scoring seven in the period. They held the visitors to six point and were up 50-17. Both teams cleared their benched in the fourth and the two squads combined fof only four points.
Ava Morgan’s 15 points led all scorers. Kyla Howe had 9 points, and Macy McDavid and Kodi Henson had 6 points each. Kailey Gilliam had 5, Bella Markham and Ariel Ferrell had 4 each. Olivia Sanders and Lilly Henley contributed 2 points each.
Raegan Collins led the Lady Indians with 8 points.
The lass kept the Lady Indians winless on the season with an 0-8 record.
OT loss to Chuckey-Doak
The Lady Chiefs fell in overtime on the road Tuesday evening to Chuckey-Doak 55-56.
The Lady Chiefs (3-5) tip off Saturday at 5 p.m. against Phelps, Ky. at home in Round 1 of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash invitational.