During his Sept. 4 100th birthday celebration Dennis Elkins, past Commander of American Legion Post 21, presented Alley with a folded American Flag, thanking him for his Service to our country during WWII, and also presented him with a WWII cap and lapel pin.
During his Sept. 4 100th birthday celebration Dennis Elkins, past Commander of American Legion Post 21, presented Alley with a folded American Flag, thanking him for his Service to our country during WWII, and also presented him with a WWII cap and lapel pin.
contributed
WWII veteran James “Edgar” Alley celebrated his 100th birthday on Sept. 4, 2022.
James “Edgar” Alley celebrated his 100th Birthday Sunday Sept. 4 at his home with family and friends, with several drive-by well wishers.
A WWII veteran, Mr. Alley shared many of his war memories with the Review last year as his 99th birthday was celebrated.
Among those memories were cleanup at Pearl Harbor after the bombing; and his unit’s trek across Japan to disarm the military and civilians upon the Japanese surrender. A link to that article can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
In recognition of Mr. Alley’s 100th birthday Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger sent him a birthday letter wishing him a happy 100th birthday, and a Plaque thanking him for his service during WWII.
Mr. Alley is one of three WWII Veterans who are members of Hawkins County American Legion Post 21.
During his Sept. 4 100th birthday celebration Dennis Elkins, past Commander of American Legion Post 21, presented Mr. Alley with a folded American Flag, thanking him for his Service to our country during WWII, and also presented him with a WWII cap and lapel pin.
Elkins noted that the City of Church Hill honored Mr. Alley with a parade of fire trucks and police cars passing his residence with lights and sirens blaring, which Mr. Alley enjoyed immensely.
Mr. Alley was born on Sept. 4, 1922 as the middle child to a family of farmers. His father passed away when he was only six years old, so he and his older brother Elmer began to work on the family’s 290 acre farm in the Stanley Valley community as little boys.
At 19, Mr. Alley married his sweetheart, Elsie Fields on Dec. 19, 1941. They would go on to have two children, Ronald and Linda. He has three grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Sadly, Elsie passed away on Sept. 16, 2021 after more than 79 years of marriage.
Mr. Alley had only been married a year when he was drafted into the Army on Dec. 4, 1942. He had only two week to prepare for departure and left for basic training on a bus the following Dec. 11. He wasn’t discharged until Jan. 31, 1946. He later retired from Eastman.