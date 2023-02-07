The Grassroots Patriots of Hawkins County — a right-wing organization concerned with what they perceive as governmental over-stepping, hosted an event in Rogersville over the weekend to discuss the Central Bank Digital Currency.
With Senator Frank Niceley (Dist. 8) and Representative Bud Hulsey (Dist. 2) taking the helm, they aired the matter as well as the bills they are trying to pass in Tennessee to keep this digital currency out of the state.
The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a form of online fiat (not backed by gold, such as the U. S. dollar or European Euro) that allows for digital transactions. The opinions of the Grassroots Patriots, Rep. Hulsey, and Sen. Niceley are that this form of online money will do away with cash and would mean government regulation of what citizens could or could not buy.
“We are a group of citizens who should be involved in politics,” Bernadette Pajer, author and head of the Grassroots Patriots of Hawkins County. She further explains her reasoning for championing in D. C. and in the county, “Everyone who’s conservative is being demonized.”
“Cash Will be Paper with No Value”
Bernadette Pajer opened up the state politicians’ talk with a question, by asking what their words on CBDC were and how it differed from using credit or debit cards.
Rep. Hulsey wasted no time in answering by opening up, “There are three things that always tell the truth: little children, drunks, and yoga pants,” before spotlighting the views that the two men are conspiracy theorists.
“There’s an advantage to being a conspiracy theorist… it’s that I don’t have myocarditis.” He took the lead in most of the talking for a good portion of the beginning.
When the laughter died down, he got to the business of digital transactions, “When you go the CBDC… they will do away with cash. They will have no more cash. And one day, cash will be just a piece of paper you can start a fire with. It has absolutely no value at all. Your card or a chip in your hand or your phone will have digits of what’s in your account.”
Hulsey further states that through digital transactions, the government would be able to regulate what citizens could buy. This last bit was what he said, “Scares me the most.”
Sen. Niceley mostly talked through using stories as metaphors to explain how he agreed. Notably in explaining the Spanish Piece of Eight currency used for hundreds of years as an idea on how money should be used or an old story on the Louisiana dix (French for 10) notes as the origin of “Dixieland” as a way of saying, “How one state with a stable bank can stable the money in other states.”
Sen. Niceley fully agreed with his counterpart, stating that out of 74 Republican seats in Nashville, very few of them agree with Niceley and Hulsey. “We need to fight against liberal-minded Republicans,” Hulsey said as he and his partner began talking about where the issues of CBDC begin.
Communism an Attack on Christianity
Their fears coincided with the ESG Benchmarks that test for environmental impact, social workings with employees and customers, and how that company is governed by its higher-level workers.
Rep. Hulsey further began, “If you don’t bow down to the idea of climate change, your business fails,” and Hulsey added his opinion on the matter, “The whole idea is a Communist ploy to do away with private property, get people into government-run urban areas, and have them live in government-regulated group housing.”
Niceley used this as an opportunity to quote Des Griffin’s The Fourth Reich of the Rich, saying, “If you want to control the world, you control the money.” Adding that the CBDC was a product of implementations like ESG to control business and essentially give a select group of individuals the control of monies across the planet.
Hulsey’s opinion further delved into that this was not merely a matter of the country, but for the churches in the United States as well, “One thing I have noticed in the church… is a sort of lethargy. What they have said to me is ‘America is going to fall, but don’t worry about it! Three days later, we’re all going to be out of here.’”
Hulsey’s reply was that American Christians need to fight for America through voting and reaching out to senators, “This nation is worth fighting for and it’s worth preserving.”
Niceley went back to American economics
“The Federal Reserve is an international private company. They are not the government. ‘Banksters’ as I call them,” Niceley spoke, “They have started wars and caused the Great Depression and kept that Depression going. They are not elected… and if they have their way, we’ll all be eating tofu and bugs.”
In addition to a state-funded currency, the two politicians gave that their further goals would be to allow property owners to use precious metals to pay their taxes in advance so as to sustain ownership in case of hard times. However, this would be just on a state level.
When asked about Federal taxes, Niceley gave his mind on the matter, “Don’t make any money. Don’t report it. My thoughts on Federal taxes are if you’re not cheating you’re not trying.”
It was then that lead the two to discuss their solution to what they believe is a massive threat to America.
Resolution to the Problem
Senator Nicely stated, “When America won the Revolution, Great Britain signed thirteen treaties,” using it to segue into a conversation on state sovereignty and how what bills they were trying to get passed into laws for 2023.
Each of these bills would work with each other in a way that supports state sovereignty.
The idea was that Tennessee would begin its own reserve of gold and silver bullion that would support the small local banks of the state (SB0150/HB1480) with the state treasurer having the responsibility to buy and sell precious metals (SB0519/ HB 1479). The two agreed that a form of state sovereignty would protect Tennesseans from controlled digital currencies by creating their own form of currency, backed by the TN reserve (SB0311/ HB1481).
Niceley said that in doing this, “If the Central Government fails, Tennessee will be an independent nation.”
Bud Hulsey, when giving his details on the matter stated, “I have spoken to select investors who are interested in investing in this. We would set up the reserve and they would be hired to run… and Tennesseans could hold their gold and silver in that reserve too.”
Further on the CBDC
While many are excited about Hulsey’s and Niceley’s attempts to stop the digital currency from moving into the United States and Tennessee, there were worries about another third party running the reserve for the state. Additionally, crowd members were not keen on the idea of having a state government hold their commodities that could be borrowed against and tank.
Right now, China, India, the Bahamas, and Nigeria are the only countries in the world who recognize a digital currency. Japan and Sweden are discussing the matters, though neither has fully implemented a system.
Currently, the Federal Reserve is just looking into CBDC and has made no real attempts toward the new form of currency. According to their website, “The Federal Reserve Board has issued a discussion paper that examines the pros and cons of a potential U.S. CBDC. As part of this process, we sought public feedback on a range of topics related to CBDC. The Federal Reserve is committed to hearing a wide range of voices on these topics.”