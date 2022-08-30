More than three score people came out Saturday night to support Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) at its low country boil fundraiser at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville.
CASA began the fundraiser in 2017 creating the annual tradition and the public is always encouraged to come and learn more about the services provided by CASA.
The festivities included live music by Joe Hoskinn 70’s style as well as dinner. Amis Mill donated time to prepare the meal, served it, provided the music and pavillion. There were 60 pounds of shrimp, 40 pounds of crawfish, 40 pounds of snow crab claws and clusters cooked in huge pots. There was a great turnout and a good time for everyone.
Mary Kilpatrick, Executive director for CASA, explains the dire needs for the children.
“We are the eyes and ears for the courts. Our mission is to change a child’s story,” Kilpatrick said.
In Mary’s nine years serving CASA she has seen some unique challenges after the covid pandemic. With no schools open during that time there were no teachers to report students in need.
This created a backlog and there are not enough qualified Therapists. Volunteers are always needed. In spite of the pandemic, courts require a child assigned to CASA to be seen at least once every 30 days even when the courts were shut down.
CASA provided this service during the pandemic. CASA serves as a bridge between the child and resources focusing recently on mental health issues post pandemic for both the child and family.
They reported that 65 tickets were pre-sold for $50 per plate and CASA met its goal. Ms. Kilpatrick wishes to thank everyone who came out to support CASA in this event.