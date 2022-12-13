The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles played some tough defense against the Fall Branch Cardinals Thursday night, holding the visitors to only 2 two points in the fourth quarter and 15 for the game.
The Eagles took an early lead with Bryson Russell scoring five points in the first quarter. The Cardinals scored their first basket with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Eagles led 7-2.
In the second quarter the Eagles went cold while the Cardinals heated up. With 2:18 remaining the Cardinals went ahead 9-7. Charlie Barton hit a 3-pointer to put the Eagles back up 12-10 at halftime.
The Eagles led the rest of the way. Kris Bennett scored five points for the Eagles in the quarter and the Cardinals only scored 3 three points. The Eagles led 23-13 after three.
The Eagle defense smothered the Cardinals in the fourth quarter; they gave up one basket in the period. Jaxon White put in a rebound for two and then passed to Garron Barnett for a layup. Barnett scored in the paint again and the Eagles won the game 32-15.
Ty Moore led the Cardinals with 6 points.
For the Eagles, Bryson Russell and Garron Barnett scored 8 points each. Kris Bennett added 5 points, Jaxon White and Eli Case had 4 each and Charlie Barton 3.
The Eagles travel to West View on Dec. 12 and travel to Newport on Dec. 15.