Each library in Hawkins County is offering events in April to encourage reading for children and adults.
With Easter parties, storytimes, reading clubs, and crafting classes, each library hopes to encourage community participation and child literacy through its events to keep Hawkins County moving.
In addition to hosting events, and checking out books and movies, the libraries are all planning for their respective Summer Reading Programs to encourage brain activity throughout summer break. Each library is looking for high school-aged or adult volunteers to help them in these events.
Mount Carmel Library
Mount Carmel Public Library boasts a special selection of American and Tennessee history and government books selected with the aid of Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.
Mount Carmel Public Library wants every aspiring writer to know about their monthly Writer’s Group. This event on April 5 at 1 pm is geared towards helping people of any ages improve their writing. Anyone present is also encouraged to share and learn about others’ ideas to continually be thinking about the next story they may write.
For those that are solely readers, rather than writers, Mount Carmel also will be holding their monthly Reader’s Group at 1 pm on April 16. Anyone is welcome to come to talk about their favorite books and to learn ideas for future literary excursions.
Alternatively, for people who may want to talk about the same book, Mount Carmel is excited to announce their new book club beginning in April. The library staff is still speaking to the public to take suggestions for a date and time and which fictional book to read.
Lastly, Mount Carmel Library will continue its twice-monthly Explorer Group for any school-age child to join to learn the gift of literacy and hone creative abilities. Former explorations include painting with local artists, talking about favorite books, and learning a new game.
This April, the Explorer Group will be focused on teaching children how to play chess and how to garden to grow their own fruits and vegetables.
To inquire about Mount Carmel Public Library’s events and catalog, please visit www.mountcarmelpubliclibrary.org or call (423) 357-4011.
Church Hill Public Library
Church Hill Public Library wants Hawkins County residents to know that in addition to new releases, their programs to encourage young readers and adult socialization are continuing.
Every Friday at 10 am, Library Assistant Joanna Phillips hosts her Children’s Storytime. All ages are welcome as young ones are read a story and learn a new craft. The storytime also teaches children how to use the library to their benefit and keep their mind active as they get older.
On April 14 at 10 am, the library will host and egg hunt after a story to celebrate Easter. Also, on April 28, the storytime will be spent making cars out of cardboard boxes to use for a drive-in movie event the follow Friday at 10 am.
Joanna Phillips will also be hosting a crochet class on Thursday, April 27 from 2-4 pm. The crochet class offers itself as an educational event but is also a social gathering- particularly for anyone that may not get out much anymore. However, it is also for anyone who would just like to get out of the house and enjoy a cathartic pastime.
Lastly, Church Hill Library will continue its Mystery Book Club, hosted by Jen Seagroves. This month, the book club is reading Legacy by Nora Roberts and anyone is welcome to read it and discuss the book for anyone who wants to have a bit of social time or who love mystery and suspense. The book club will meet Monday, April 24 at 6 pm.
Church Hill Public Library is located at 412 East Main blvd and can be called at (423)-357-4591.
Surgoinsville Public Library
Surgoinsville Public Library at 120 Old Stage Rd will be hosting Storytime each Monday at 1 p.m. for any child to read a story, enjoy a craft, and learn the library system.
On Friday April 7 at 4 pm, the library will be hosting a book reading and signing for a local horror author and his new release.
Angela Luksha will be giving a demonstration on soap making for anyone interested in making an all-natural soap for themselves, family, or friends on Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. The soap will be an emu oil with honey and butterfly pea flower blend that moisturizes and cleans.
Wednesday, April 19 at 1 pm, the Surgoinsville Library and Museum will hold a joint event open to all home school children to learn local history and use of the library.
For children wanting a more active event, the library will be hosting a Nerf party on Friday, April 21 from 4-6 pm to encourage team working and exercise for Hawkins County youth in a fun way.
For more information, please call Surgoinsville Library at (423) 345-4805.
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library is celebrating Easter on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 am by hosting an egg hunt.
Storytime will cease after Wednesday, April 26 to prepare for Summer Reading every Wednesday in June at 10 am to keep children’s minds active over the summer.
Additionally, H. B. Stamps’ Mystery Book Club will meet on Thursday, April 27 at 6 pm to discuss Simone St. James’ The Broken Girls.
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library is located at 407 East Main St. To learn more about getting involved with the library, please call at (423) 272-8710.
Encouraging Community Involvement
The libraries are preparing for Summer Reading and the national theme of “All Together Now” to teach children about community involvement. Volunteers are encouraged for anyone looking to support these open events or for any high schooler in need of volunteer hours.
For more information on events or volunteering, please visit the Hawkins County Library System’s new website at www.hawkinslibraries.org for Church Hill, Surgoinsville, or H. B. Stamps Libraries.