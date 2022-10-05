Hawkins County EMS announced last week it will be seeking an unspecified amount of the county’s remaining “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds due to the increased number of narcotics calls the ambulance service answers.
HCEMS assistant director Paul Lutz told the county commission at its Sept. 26 meeting that he and director Jason Murrell will be providing a presentation to the commission’s Budget Committee seeking those funds.
“As we understand it the Baby Doe money is to assist with the impact opioid pandemic has, and continues to create,” Lutz told the commission. “Hawkins County EMS has 700 drug responses per year. The number of drug related responses has increased at least 200 percent over the past 10 years. Basically the citizens of the county are crying out for help. They have overdosed on opioids and require lifesaving treatment that requires specialty skills and equipment.”
Lutz added, “Sometimes they have taken medication and were found by family or friends not breathing or barely breathing at all. At times we have seen individuals overdose on such high doses of opioids or combinations of drugs that we must use multiple and separate treatments.”
Lutz noted that supplies for overdose treatments can cost several hundreds of dollars per incident. Hawkins County EMS will be making its formal presentation and request at the Oct. 17 Budget Committee meeting.
In November of last year Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.65 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
To date Hawkins County has allocated $1 million of those funds including $300,000 for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office drug fund; $400,000 for a regional felony drug treatment center to be located in Carter County; and $300,000 to establish an Isaiah 117 House in Rogersville.
That leaves $650,000 to be allocated by the county commission.
Last week Camp Hope, which provides free summer camp to underprivileged children near Church Hill, requested $250,000 of those funds.
Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross had also sought the entire $1.65 million to establish a residential drug treatment program in Rogersville to work with his Recovery Court.