Paul Lutz

Hawkins County EMS assistant director Paul Lutz told the Hawkins County Commission at its Sept. 26 meeting that the ambulance service will make a forma request for “Baby Doe” opioide settlement funds wne the Budget Committee meets Oct. 17.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County EMS announced last week it will be seeking an unspecified amount of the county’s remaining “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds due to the increased number of narcotics calls the ambulance service answers.

Rogersville, TN

9-26-22

