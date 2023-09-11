This young fellow pulled out an ‘eating size’ trout during Saturday’s annual Church Hill Trout Rodeo.
Ryker Green took home the trophy for the biggest fish of the Day at one pound, 10 ounces.
Unfortunately for this girl there wasn’t a prize for smallest catch of the day during Saturday’s Church Hill Trout Rodeo.
Dad helps this young lady get her catch off the hook.
Dad helps this young fellow rush his trout to the weigh-in as one of the first catches of the day during Saturday’s Church Hill Trout Rodeo.
They were biting good in this section of the creek, but this young lady had a couple of good size trout escape her hook.
Mom helps reel in a big one.
Among the sponsors of the Church Hill Trout Rodeo every years is the Church Hill VFW.
You didn’t have to catch a fish to walk away from the Trout Rodeo with a prize. There was also drawings for free bicycles at the end of the rodeo.
Thunderstorms overnight Friday probably didn’t help the young fishermen who lined the banks of Alexander Creek Saturday morning in Church Hill hoping to hook a big trout.
Church Hill, TN
Sept. 9 2023
