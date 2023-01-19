Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said this week that he has “serious concerns” about security in the Sessions Courtroom utilized at Church Hill City Hall.
Armstrong is part of Hawkins County’s newly formed Courtroom Safety Committee which held its first meeting Tuesday morning at the County Mayor’s office meeting room in Rogersville.
Along with Armstrong the committee includes Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, Mayor Mark DeWitte, Clerk of Courts Randy Collier, Clerk and Master Brent Price, and Circuit Judge William Phillips who chairs the committee.
DeWitte questioned whether the county is required to hold Sessions Court in Church Hill. Phillips suggested that DeWitte ask the county attorney to research that question.
Phillips noted that the main purpose of the Courtroom Safety Committee is to identify security concerns and make recommendations to the full commission.
HCSO Lt. James Woods, who oversees courthouse security for sheriff’s office, gave a report on security upgrades which have been installed at the Justice Center, as well as at the downtown Rogersville courthouse.
Woods noted that there’s also a plan in place to purchase some electronics and cameras to enhance security at the downtown courthouse and annex which are pending approval as an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) expenditure.
That plan also includes electronic equipment for the Justice Center, as well as new metal detectors and a body scanner for the Justice Center.
The committee agreed to send a recommendation to the commission that it follow through with those purchases.
As for Church Hill City Hall, Woods reported that there are multiple safety/security issues that arise by using the city’s BMA meeting room to hold Sessions Court.
One issue is the fact that the metal detector is sitting inside the courtroom, due to a stairwell located at the lobby entrance to the courtroom. Woods said the metal detector is turned down so it doesn’t disturb court.
A second issue is the courtroom has no place to house inmates, or people who are taken into custody during court.
Woods noted that the courtroom also doesn’t have a conference room for attorneys to confer with clients in privacy.
“That building doesn’t have room for attorneys to meet with clients, and it doesn’t have a room for counselors to meet with juveniles who are having problems,” Woods said. “At one time we were able to use a small room off that main room, but now the city doesn’t really like us going back there. They have security issues of their own. They keep stuff stored, so that’s not available to us any more.”
Woods added, “There are Juvenile Court days when you have a lot of people standing in the hallways because those cases are private. It’s just not a real good room for a courthouse. It’s what we’ve got, but it’s not what we need.”
Sheriff Lawson added, “My biggest concern is when we have a lot of people in that hallway, they’re three steps from being inside a courtroom. If there’s a potential for a threat or violence, it’s unavoidable.”
Armstrong said he too has has “serious concerns” about about safety at the Church Hill courtroom.
“I think we have the duty to tell the county commission there are serious problems with continuing to have court in that space in Church Hill,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong added, “The statute only requires the County Commission to fund a courthouse in the county seat.”
Phillips noted that the minutes from the meeting, including the concerns expressed about the Church Hill Courtroom, will be forwarded to the County Commission.