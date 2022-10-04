The Hawkins County Commission voted unanimously last week to name a bridge in Stanley Valley on Housewright Hollow Road after one of the community’s most distinguished citizens.
The resolution approved by the commission on Sept. 26 named the first bridge on Housewright Hollow Road the John L. Brice Bridge.
Following the commission approval last Monday the Highway Department erected the sign during a ceremony at the bridge attended by Mr. Brice, is granddaughter Angela Brice, and Commissioner Danny Alvis who sponsored the bridge naming resolution.
The resolution states, “Whereas John L. Brice is 93 years of age and a lifetime Hawkins County resident residing on his family home place in the Stanley Valley Community of Housewright Hollow Road; and whereas Mr. Brice is also a WWII veteran; now therefore be it resolved that the first bridge 50 feet off Stanley Valley Road on Housewright Hollow Road be namedc “The John L. Brice Bridge”.
Angela Brice told the Review Mr. Brice caught the tail end of World War II and arrived oversees in time to serve with the occupying forces. He served a total of six years in the military.
“He’s been a farmer his whole life, and he was a coon hunter for years,” Angela told the Review. “Just a really hard working, disciplined man. He gets up at the same time. goes to bed at the same time. He eats at the same time every day.”
Angela added, “I want to thank Commissioner Danny Alvis for this. He’s the one who came to me about this. I didn’t reach out to him. He’s been really good to us, and we’re all very proud of this recognition”
Mr. Brice’s wife of 70 years Gladys Brice passed away last year at the age of 91. He also has three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.