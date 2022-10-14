Danny Brooks was elected 3-2 Tuesday by the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to fill the alderman seat vacated by recently elected Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte.
Brooks is a member of the family that owns East Tennessee Iron and Metal, which employs Alderman Sonda Price. The other nominee for the vacant seat was Mark DeWitte’s wife Ann DeWitte, who owns and operates Looking Glass Beauty Salon in downtown Rogersville.
Prior to the vote City Attorney Kevin Keeton reviewed the process of replacing an alderman to the BMA.
Keeton said, “Due to who has been nominated” he would review the town’s Code of Ethics regarding potential conflicts of interest prior to the vote. Keeton said anyone with a conflict of interest should disclose it prior to the vote so it will be in the minutes.
“Essentially it defines when anybody in this town may have a conflict based on a personal interest,” Keeton said. “A personal interest is defined as any financial, ownership, or employment interest in the subject of a vote, by a municipal board not otherwise regulated by state statutes on conflicts of interest. An employment interest is defined as a situation in which an official, an employee, or a designated family member is negotiating possible employment with a person or organization that is the subject of a vote, or is to be regulated or supervised (by the subject of a vote).”
Keeton added, “The requirement when there is an employment interest, or a personal interest that is subject to a vote, the ordinance requires that an official with the responsibility to vote on the measure shall disclose during the meeting that the vote takes place, before the vote, and so that it appears on the minutes that affects, or that would lead a reasonable person to infer that it affects the official’s vote on the measure. In addition the official may recuse himself from voting on the measure. It is not a mandatory recusal, but this requires that it be disclosed if it exists.”
Price didn’t disclose any possible conflicts of interests and voted for Brooks, as did Vice Mayor Brian Hartness and Alderman Brock Gladson.
Aldermen Eloise Edwards and Todd Biggs voted for Ann DeWitte.
Brooks will serve out Mark DeWitte’s alderman term which comes back up for election in 2025 with the rest of the BMA.