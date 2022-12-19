The Falcons traveled to Kingsport Friday evening hoping to win their second in a row against defending state champ Dobyns-Bennett, but the Indians were quite a bit tougher defending their home turf.
Friday’s game was the first for D-B at the Tribe Athletic Complex in the former Sullivan North gym, which will be the Tribe’s home while D-B’s gym is being renovated.
The Indians would score the first points of the game but the Falcons answered back immediately. The first quarter would come to an end with the Falcons trailing 11-20.
The Falcons tried to pull in close on the score and got to within 5 points. But, the went cold before the end of the half which ended with the Indians ahead 38-26. DB extended their lead after 3 quarters to 59-40.
The Falcons would not give up and fought hard in the fourth quarter outscoring the Indians 25-18, and drawing within 12 points with two minutes to go. But, it was too little to late for the Falcons, who fell to the Indians 77-65.
Joltin Harrison led the team with 23 points on the night with 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.
Bradin Minton had 15 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.
Volunteer Coach Zach Crawford told the Review he thought D-B came out with a little more energy than the Falcons.
“Opening up their new facility, you could tell it meant a lot to those guys to be back at home,” Crawford said. “As for us I’m proud of the effort and fight that our guys bring each and every night. Being down 22 in the fourth quarter sometimes it’s easy to give up. This group of guys refuse to give up cutting it down to 12 with 2 minutes left, they still believe we can win.”
Crawford added, “Again I’m happy with where we are at at this point of the season. We’ve played some of the best teams around, all in preparation for conference play when it all really matters.”
The Falcons (10-3) return to Kingsport Tuesday where they tip off against Lexington, S.C. at 5:30 p.m. in the first of three consecutive games in the Tribe Athletic Complex in the Alpha Invitational tournament.