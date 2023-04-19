Shelley Clark who has a passion for coffee and ministry had always dreamed of starting a business that would combine her passions and make a difference in the world.
On February 17, 2022, Shelley and Chandra Greene, her business partner at the time, established "A Gathering Place" in the quaint town of Sneedville. The establishment is more than a coffee shop, the large space also allows local craftspeople and artists display and sell their beautifulworks of art.
Shelley is originally from a rural area of Montana, so moving to Sneedville brought her much joy. Shelley said, “It became a second home to me and I embraced the culture and community of this precious small town. I’m a nurse and a stubborn hard worker that loves a challenge and I will find a solution in the face of adversity.
Above all I love people. I love talking to them, hearing their story, caring for them and being a support in their life. Hospitality is my love language, I show my heart through caring and serving people and nothing brings me greater joy. Being a faithful servant is my ultimate goal in life and I live my life as such.”
Shelley was moved by the teachings of Radical's David Platt and his concept of the "secret church", an intense once a year 6-hour Bible study done via live-stream. She was particularly moved by the ministry's goal of reaching the 3.5 billion people in the world who had never heard the name of Jesus. With this in mind, Shelley decided that a coffee shop would serve as a means to support the ministry and the soldiers on the ground who were sharing the name and hope of Jesus Christ globally.
Custom roasts were created with the help of Snowbird Coffee, which is used exclusively in all of their coffee drinks. Custom-made plant-based energy drinks that have several health benefits are also prepared. Coffee and beverages isn’t all that is served, the menu also features gourmet sandwiches, soups, deserts, seasonal specials, and more.
“Shelley added, the vendor lineup is just incredible at A Gathering Place. There are so many talented individuals in our small town and they showcase their gifts and talents through their products in the store. They bring many people joy by sharing their handmade crafts.”
A Gathering Place quickly became a beloved community spot. They host monthly events that feature their vendors, special groups that meet in their shop, book readings, children's Bible story time, and other intimate events. They also participated in the "The Blessing Box Through Sneedville Mercy" which was a local ministry that provided meals, coats, toiletries, space heaters, and other essentials to people in need.
Poet Danita Dodson held a book launching and reading of her new poetry collection, “The Medicine Woods” at A Gathering Place. Danita couldn’t stop singing the praises of the staff and atmosphere there. She said, “It’s easy to feel like you’re home there. A Gathering Place is a warm and welcoming place to gather with friends over flavorful creations of coffee. Immediately upon walking into the shop, visitors are greeted by the wonderfully friendly baristas and cooks. I love the place and it was an amazing experience to gather with the community for a celebration of art and local culture.”
Later in the year, Shelley decided to move from her beloved Hancock County to be closer to family. But Shelley remained dedicated to her passion and was committed to finding someone who she knew would take the business over and continue to fulfill her dreams. After Shelley got to know Christina Quattrocki, she knew was that person. Shelley and Christina partnered for a brief time before Shelley moved and the Quattrockis took over the business locally in December.
In January, Christina and her husband Anthony, took a leap of faith and purchased the building where A Gathering Place is located. Christina said, "Our journey to find the next chapter of our lives led my family to the small town of Sneedville, where we found exactly what we were praying for, a safe place for our 4 boys to grow up with strong moral ethics. We fell in love with this town and wouldn't change a thing. Anthony and I are chefs and pastry chefs, food has always been our passion, and we were thrilled to take over for Shelley at A Gathering Place. We are also bringing our Italian heritage to the shop by adding some Italian inspired foods to the menu. The love and genuine connection we've felt from our neighbors, friends, and employees is truly unexplainable.”
Shelley and Christina have both always had a passion for hospitality, serving people and feel like it is their calling in life. Christina added, “During our trips to Sneedville we met Shelley and instantly had a connection as if we’d been friends for years. We joined her efforts at A gathering place and couldn’t be happier to be a part of the community.”
Shelley and Christina's long-term goal is to take A Gathering Place nationally, giving every state a place where people could come in, have a great beverage and dining experience and leave feeling better than when they walked in.
You can find A Gathering Place of Sneedville on Facebook to take a look at what they have to offer and keep up with current events held there.
A Gathering Place of Sneedville
Coffee House & Crafts, 1097 Main Street, Sneedville, Tenn.
Phone number: 423-300-6012
Hours:
Monday - Friday 7am – 5pm
Saturday - 8 am – 3 pm
Sunday – Closed
Kim Ward: “I love going to A Gathering Place. You feel right at home. You can relax with a friend and have one of their amazing hand-made drinks/coffee. Shop from all of the artisans and their hand-made goods while you are there. If you like great coffee and local artisans, please stop in.”