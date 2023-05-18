The one bit of advice ETSU Campus Police Chief Cesar Gracia wanted to leave with Hawkins County law enforcement Tuesday was to make time for their families.
That’s one thing Garcia wishes he’d done better as a young officer working long hours to fight crime and support his family.
Garcia, who will be living in Hawkins County temporarily while a new home is being built, was the keynote speaker for Tuesday’s 11th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Justice Center in Rogersville.
Rain moved the event indoors into the Circuit Courtroom.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office ceremony always coincides with National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which this year is May 15-21. A full video of Tuesday’s event can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Fallen officers added
For years Hawkins County has paid tribute to three fallen officers at its annual memorial service. This past year, however, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was notified by a citizen that there are two other fallen Hawkins County officers who were killed more than 90 years ago, and that fact had unfortunately been lost to time.
Upon learning of these officers Lawson verified the information and then had their names included in the “Officer Down Memorial Page” — an online database that documents officers killed in the line of duty dating back to 1776.
Those two officers are:
Deputy Sheriff Farris Ward, 56, was shot and killed Dec. 12, 1930 while attempting to arrest a man for creating a disturbance at a home in War Gap, Tennessee.Two men became drunk at a home where the sale of household goods was being conducted and Deputy Ward was notified. He was attempting to arrest one of the men when the subject produced a .32 caliber revolver and shot him three times. Deputy Ward’s son disarmed and subdued the subject, who was a cousin of Deputy Ward. The man was charged with murder.
Special Deputy Sheriff Will Frye, 30, was shot and killed Dec. 30, 1931 near Bulls Gap, Tennessee, while he and another deputy attempted to arrest a man wanted for larceny and bigamy. The man fled into the mountains after shooting Deputy Frye.On March 9, 1932, the suspect walked into the Hawkins County Jail and surrendered. He was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 10 years.Deputy Frye was a U.S. Army veteran. He was survived by his wife.
During Tuesday’s service HCSO Lt. Greg Larkin performed Roll Call for Ward and Frye, as well as three other Hawkins County officers who were killed in the line of duty. Those officers include:
Deputy Drew Harrell, 38, died of injuries he received in an automobile accident on June 15, 1937. Deputy Harrell was attempting to place a man under arrest for disturbing the peace. Deputy Harrell was standing on the running board of the automobile as he ordered the driver to stop. The man refused and sharply turned the wheel of the car. The car crashed on its side, pinning Deputy Harrell underneath. Deputy Harrell was taken to the local hospital suffering from multiple broken bones. He died three days later from his injuries. The suspect was arrested. Deputy Harrell had served with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department for four years, and is survived by his wife and seven children.
Reserve Deputy John Wright, 25, was accidentally shot and killed by another deputy on Aug. 16, 1988 while assisting with the apprehension of an escaped convict. Reserve Deputy Wright had served with the United States Navy. Reserve Deputy Wright had served with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for one year. He was survived by his fiancée, parents, and five siblings.
Deputy Gerald “Bubba” Gibson, 53, was shot and killed July 13, 2000 during a 13 hour standoff with a burglary suspect. A police canine had tracked the suspect from a business to the suspect’s home. When other officers arrived, the suspect brandished a shotgun and threatened to shoot them. During the ensuing standoff, the officers prepared for a tactical entry. Deputy Gibson was approximately 40 feet away from the residence. He was preparing to fire a tear gas canister, when the suspect opened fire with a 30-30 rifle. The deputy was struck in the head. The suspect was arrested approximately six hours later while attempting to escape. He was charged with murder and later pled guilty, receiving a life sentence. Deputy Gibson had been with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years, and was a US military veteran. He is survived by his wife and two grown daughters.
‘Always try to do the right thing’
Tuesday’s service was opened by Chief Deputy Tony Allen, followed by presentation of colors by the HCSO Tactical Team while Arie Brown played bagpipes.
Celeste Rogers sang the National Anthem, and the invocation was performed by HCSO Chaplain Rick Dinkins.
Sheriff Lawson then presented his message, noting that communities across the United State were coming together Tuesday to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the family, friends and fellow officers they left behind.
“In America law enforcement has a black eye over the actions of just a few officers who made a very bad choice,” Lawson said. “But I can tell you in Hawkins County — the men and women who wear a badge in this county — they always try to do the right thing. We’re not perfect, but we strive to every day. I know it seems like one of the most thankless jobs a person can do. But, I can tell you from my experience, it’s one of the greatest professional callings a person can have.”
Rep. Gary Hicks read a proclamation declaring May 15-21, 2023 as Police Week in Hawkins County.
Lt. Larkin then read then called the roll for fallen officers, after which Celeste Rogers sang “If it wasn’t for the Badge”.
‘You weren’t there for me’
During the keynote address Garcia praised Larkin for teaching him 30 years ago how to treat the public with “dignity, courtesy, and respect” while serving a warrant on Kingsport man wanted in Hawkins County.
Garcia noted that every tombstone has birthdate and a death date, but it’s that little dash in between those dates that you will be remembered for.
He warned against putting the job ahead of family, and advised officers, always make time for their loved ones.
“That dash stands for the life that you lived, who you served, how you loved,” Garcia said. “My challenge to you is this. It doesn’t matter where you’re at today. You can fix that. I’ve been married 31 years. I’ve been an officer 31 years. I’ve made a lot of mistakes. Honestly, I don’t know how my wife can deal with me.”
He added, “There were times when I was a young officer that I was so consumed with this job, I was working every opportunity that I had. The worst words I ever heard was when my daughter told me, Dad, you weren’t there for me’. and, that wasn’t too long ago.”
What he didn’t realize until later was that his children didn’t care about his career, or whether he was chief or sheriff.
“They care about the time that you spend with them,” he said. “Your spouses are the same way. You’ve got to spend time time with them. I realized I had to fix this.”
Following Garcia’s presentation Celeste Rogers sang again another song, followed by the playing of Taps by Volunteer High School band director Chris Andies.