The Cherokee Lady Chiefs used some tight defense and a big second half to roll to a 58-34 win over the Phelps, Kentucky Lady Hornets in their first game in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Saturday night at Cherokee High School.
The win put the Lady Chiefs in the winner's bracket and they will play Happy Valley in the semi-finals Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee.
Macy McDavid scored five points in the first quarter Saturday to help the Lady Chiefs get out to 9-6 lead.
The Lady Chiefs turned both the offense and defense in the second quarter. McDavid had three straight baskets, two of them coming on layups after steels. Olivia Sanders scored consecutive baskets to end the quarter. The Cherokee defense held the Lady Hornets to 13 points in the first half and took a 25-13 into halftime.
McDavid added seven points in the third quarter and the Lady Chiefs led 38-25. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Chiefs score 20 points to pull away to the final margin of 58-34. McDavid and Kyla Howe scored 5 points each and Kodi Henson had four.
Kylea Weddington led the Lady Hornets with 12 points.
Macy McDavid finished with 23 points for Cherokee. Kyla Howe had 9 and Kodi Henson and Olivia Sanders had 6 points each. Lilly Henley, Kailey Gilliam and Ariel Ferrell each had 4 points. Emma Mowell had 2 points.
All photos by Randy Ball.
Other Big H girls scores
Cumberland Gap beat Twin Springs, Va. 55-40.
Hampton beat Jenkins, Ky. 81-22.
Happy Valley beat Hancock County 61-36.
Cumberland Gap will play Hampton in the other semi-final Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Other Monday games include Twin Springs vs Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.; and Hancock County vs. Phelps at 11 a.m.
There is also a full day of games Tuesday at Cherokee with the girls championship game set to tip off at 6:30 p.m.