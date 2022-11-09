The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) held a public meeting this past Wednesday to present information concerning the proposed Potato Hill Quarry on Cherokee Lake at the end of Jim Town Road.
TDEC recently approved a draft permit for the proposed quarry.
As part of the permitting process, TDEC holds a public meeting for input before issuing a final permit. At this meeting, six TDEC staff members responded to questions and concerns from area residents.
For over a year community residents have met with the Hawkins County Commission and TDEC staff to question the location of the proposed quarry. About 40 people attended the meeting, which included an hour and a half of informal discussion with staff and a half hour of comments and statements for the record from those attending.
All who spoke were opposed to the quarry receiving a permit. No one spoke in favor of the permit being granted.
There were numerous concerns presented by those who spoke. These include: potential contamination of wells of nearby residents, the nature of limestone with its caves and channels, the impact of dynamiting (both in terms of noise and damage to terrain and lake), changes in water level of the lake, residue from quarry operations in surrounding water that is regularly used for fishing and boating, and problems with the proposed haul road that is currently being contested in court.
Although TDEC’s maps include a proposed three mile haul road to connect to US 11W, the impacted property owners are opposed and have refused to allow a right of way for the haul road. The issue is now in the courts.
As a result, according to Rebecca Ketchie, an attorney for Jim Town Road property owners impacted by the proposed quarry, “This permit should not be granted at this time because the application is incomplete and will remain incomplete until the law suit concerning the haul road is resolved.”
Kim Schofinski, TDEC Deputy Communications Director commented, “TDEC takes the public participation process seriously and encourages all interested parties to engage in this process by attending events like the public meeting and hearing held on Nov. 2. We value the input we have received thus far.”
TDEC is accepting comments on the proposed quarry permit for Long Excavating and Hauling, LLC — TN 0070670 — until November 10. Send comments to dennis.conger@tn.gov The draft permit, application, and all relevant materials are available at the TDEC Water Resources Dataviewer, under Permit TN 0070670.