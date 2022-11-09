The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) held a public meeting this past Wednesday to present information concerning the proposed Potato Hill Quarry on Cherokee Lake at the end of Jim Town Road.

Presentation on the draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit proposed to be issued by TDEC to Long Excavating and Hauling, LLC for the Potato Hill Stone Quarry (Permit No. TN0070670).

