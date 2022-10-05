Le and THP

In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share their experience with Gov. Bill Lee about moving to Tennessee to join the THP in 2022. Clark and Celaya now serve Middle Tennessee communities.

 contributed

Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video earlier this week renewing efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee.

In TN, law enforcement officers get the respect they deserve. Take it from our Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers - if you want to live, work and raise a family in a community where you’ll be given full support, join us in the Volunteer State.

Learn more about opportunities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol:

https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2022/9/28/video--gov--lee-renews-nationwide-pitch-to-join-tn-highway-patrol.html

