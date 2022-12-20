North Greene mounted a late comeback attempt but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lady Panthers in Church Hill last Tuesday (Dec.13) evening.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter scoring 10 points to 2 points. At the end of the first half, the Lady Panthers held a 19-7 lead over North Greene.
The third quarter was scoreless for North Greene with the Panther adding another 7 points to their total.
North Greene tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter outscoring the Lady Panthers 13-7 but fell short with the final score 33-20 in favor of CHMS.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Panthers were Sydney New, Danni Guinn, and Emily Walker with 6 points each. Raylie Gray had 5 points for the night as well.
Leading scorer for North Greene was Heidi Trantham with 9 points on the night.
“I’m not sure if I could pin point one thing as the highlight of the game,” said Lady Panthers head coach Coach Jeff Shugart. “Wins are very hard to come by this year and it really does take every single child fighting for every square inch of that floor to walk out with a win. And we were very blessed to do so tonight.”
Shugart added, “Again total team effort. Each kid was why we won tonight. But if I had to single anything out.. Without question it was Emily Walker. She was tremendous for her team on both ends of the floor. She was literally everywhere all night.”