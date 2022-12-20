Blake Seals fighting for position.
A Clinch cheerleader,
The opening tip.
Hadyn Roberts shoots a jumper.
Logan Hurd scored 5 for Clinch.
Aydan Lawson meets two Pirates.
Aydan Lawson and a Pirate defender.
Logan Hurd draws two defenders.
Grant Reed under the hoop.
Clinch Wildcat Logan Hurd scored the games’ first basket against the Washburn Pirates in middle school play Thursday night, but the lead was short-lives as the visitors came away with a 44-13 victory.
Hurd’s put-back was the only Wildcat score in the first quarter and the Pirates led 8-2.
The Pirates had a 22-point second quarter while holding the Wildcats to a Grant Reed free throw. The halftime score was 30-3.
Aydan Lawson score 6 points in the third quarter and Seals added three and the Wildcats held the Pirates to 2 points, but the Pirates sill led 32-11.
In the fourth quarter Reed added two free throws for Clinch ant the game ended 42-13.
Dacyn Cornette had 14 points for Washburn and Gavin Kincaid added 13. Logan Hurd and Aydan Lawson scored 5 points each for Clinch. Grant Reed scored three points.
All photos by Randy Ball.
