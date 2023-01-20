Following a lengthy discussion the county commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-2 Tuesday to forward the purchase of a Church Hill bank to the county commission for final consideration at Monday’s meeting.
Last month Thread Bank, which owns the former CIVIS (previously Citizens Bank) building on S. Central Avenue accepted the county’s offer to buy the property for $550,000.
The results of an inspection performed Dec. 27 on the facility were a main topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Budget Committee meeting, including an issue with the roof that would cost an estimated $52,000 to address.
The purchase price would be drawn from Hawkins County’s ARPA (The American Rescue Plan Act) funds. County Mayor Mark DeWitte recommended to the Budget Committee that any funds needed to make renovations or repairs to the building be drawn from ARPA as well.
DeWitte noted, however that $52,000 is the estimate if the roof has to be replaced. If the roof can be repaired the cost will be less, DeWitte noted.
“I just want to point out that in the (inspection) summary there are a lot of minor things that can be taken care of by the Maintenance Department, that would end up costing us money if we couldn’t do it that way,” DeWitte said. “We might have to buy some small materials and things like that, but there’s not a whole lot there that’s going to cost us immediately other than the roof, and if we want to put a floor in.”
Church Hill City Hall
The purpose of the purchase is to relocate the county clerk, Trustee and sheriff’s substation from Church Hill City Hall to the bank building. Aside from being a better facility for those offices, the move would also eliminate the county’s obligation to pay for repairs to the city/county building.
The estimated cost to repair the roof and gutters at City Hall is $30,000. County buildings manager Sarah Davis noted that windows at City Hall also need to be replaced but there’s no cost estimate for that.
The big impending expense, however, would be to make the second level of the building ADA compliant.
“More than likely the only way we could do that would be moving the entrance down to the bottom and have an elevator put in to come up to our floor,” DeWitte told the committee.
Sarah Davis added, “I don’t think that there’s any way that the (second floor) parking can be taken care of. The road is at such an angle that you can’t level it out for parking and still be able to come from the road to the parking area. So, we have to put an elevator in.”
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that an elevator that was installed at the Cherokee High School gym a few years ago to meet ADA compliance cost approximately $400,000.
Opposition to the purchase
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach voted in favor of forwarding the bank building purchase to the county commission, but he said that doesn’t guarantee he will support the purchase when it comes up for a vote Monday.
Roach said real estate is not is field of expertise, but he’d spoken to realtors who suggested that the market value of the Church Hill bank is less than $550,000 based on the sale of similar property in Greene County.
“I just want to make sure that if we’re buying this building we’re getting the best possible value for the best possible usage,” Roach said.
DeWitte noted that the nearby Urgent Care facility paid $250,000 for 0.9 of an acre. The bank parcel has approximately that much land in front of the bank across the road, and there’s also a vacant lot behind the bank building that could be sold for development as well to offset the purchase price.
Roach also suggested that many of problems that the bank building is supposed to remedy didn’t seem to appear until the bank property was offered for sale to the county.
Church Hill City Hall is more than 45 years old, yet the ADA accessibility there is just now becoming an issue, Roach noted.
“Usually you identify a problem and then identify different solutions to solve that problem,” Roach said. “What I’m afraid that we’ve done is we’ve identified a solution and found a problem to match it.”
Roach added, “I didn’t hear anything about the city/county building being non-ADA compliant, being too small … that wasn’t brought up as a major issue to the commission as a whole until we identified a building.”
Sarah Davis noted that the Hawkins County Courthouse renovation in 2010 took place mainly due to concerns that the county would be hit with an ADA lawsuit.
County Clerk Nancy Davis said safety and space concerns at her Church Hill office have been a topic of discussion for years. Nancy Davis suggested that due to sloped angle of City Hall’s second floor parking area, the county is one accident away from spending the cost of the bank building to settle a lawsuit.
‘Doing our due diligence’
Commissioner Josh Gilliam said he believes the roof on the bank building is a “ticking time bomb” and the commission will eventually have to install a new roof.
“If I was a betting man, if we pay $550,000 for this building, I would bet we end up with $700,000-plus in it, by the time we do different renovation, we replace the roof,” Gilliam said. “That might not be all at once, but you’re going to pay that over the next couple fo years. When you weigh that out with what we’re going to have to put into the city/county building, that’s where it gets difficult.”
Gilliam added, “With all the information I have it is a hard sell for me to be in favor of this now.”
Gilliam admitted, however that although he’d driven by Church Hill City Hall, he hadn’t gone inside.
DeWitte: “Do you want to put money into a building that you don’t own? Because we’re going to do that (at City Hall) regardless.”
Roach: “I want to make sure we’re telling the taxpayers that we have a legitimate issue, that we’ve done our due diligence to find a solution, and in doing our due diligence we found something that was a value and that we could use and look the taxpayer in the eye and say we did as much as we could to save as much money as we could to solve the problem that we have.”
Gilliam and Commissioner Danny Alvis voted against forwarding the bank purchase to the full commission, while while Roach, John Gibson, Tom Kern, Nancy Barker, and Robbie Palmer were in favor.