Hawkins County’s unified flag football team received a hero’s welcome Sunday at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville upon returning home with Gold Medals from last week’s Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Hawkins County unified flag football team starting quarterback Scottie Smith got two teeth knocked out in the first game of the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. last week, but he toughed it out to help his team earn the Gold Medal.
Hawkins County’s unified flag football team received a hero’s welcome Sunday at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville upon returning home with Gold Medals from last week’s Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Hawkins County unified flag football team starting quarterback Scottie Smith got two teeth knocked out in the first game of the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. last week, but he toughed it out to help his team earn the Gold Medal.
Supporters, family and friends welcome home their Gold Medal winners Sunday in Surgoinsville.
Hawkins County, which represented Tennessee in unified flag football competition during last week’s Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., went 4-1 and defeated Team Texas in the finals to win the Gold Medal.
The team received a hero’s welcome Sunday at Hope Community Church. Check the Weekend Edition of the Rogersville Review for the complete story and more photos.