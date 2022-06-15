Hawkins County, which represented Tennessee in unified flag football competition during last week’s Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., went 4-1 and defeated Team Texas in the finals to win the Gold Medal.

The team received a hero’s welcome Sunday at Hope Community Church. Check the Weekend Edition of the Rogersville Review for the complete story and more photos.

You can also visit www.therogersvillereview.com to see a video of the team’s arrival Sunday at Hope Community Church.

All photos by Jeff Bobo

Rogersville, TN

June 12, 2022

