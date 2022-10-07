If you were boating on Cherokee Lake near White Cliffs on Tuesday, October 4, it was not your imagination if you saw a coven of seven witches paddling along the shoreline of Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg.
Seven Good Witches organized a fundraiser for the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) which they aptly named ‘Paddle for Paws’.
JoEllyn Ryan, Leona Toll, Anna Shunk, Aileen Kressin, Tammy Collins, Peggy Stultz and Jody Howells paddled nearly two miles in kayaks and on paddleboards while Tina Brasington made a pictorial record of their journey.
Thanks to generous donations from sponsors, the group raised $700 for our county’s sheltered animals.
This event comes at a critical time given the County’s surge in homeless dogs and cats. The Hawkins County Humane Society operates at maximum capacity sheltering about 1,000 cats and dogs throughout the year.
Sandy Behnke the manager to the Humane Society estimates they could double their capacity to about 2,000 dogs and cats per year with more kennel space and more resources.
She estimates that would likely meet many of our dogs and cats’ homeless needs in Hawkins County. Local government has been petitioned for monies to earmark towards a new building but a decision is still pending.
Grassroot fundraisers such as “Paddle for Paws” is one way the community can help HCHS supplement their meager resources.
While their name, Hawkins County Humane Society, implies that they are a county agency, in fact the HCHS is a not-for-profit organization and not directly part of local governments.
Less that 1/3 of HCHS funding comes from local governments while over 50% comes from donations and fundraising events.
The HCHS is very grateful for the community’s ongoing support-be it monetary, time volunteering or donations of food and supplies- and is very dedicated to caring for our county’s homeless animal population.