Volunteer hung with the Hopewell Titans for much of Thursday’s Alpha Invitational finale in Kingsport, trading the lead back and forth through the first half and early into the third quarter.
Volunteer trailed by one at the end of the first half, and took the lead briefly with 5:47 left in the third quarter thanks to a Joltin Harrison 3-pointer and a foul. Harrison completed the 4-point play putting the Falcons up 38-37.
But, the Titans from Huntersville, N.C. took the lead back on their next possession with a Kamari Cooke layup, and never looked back. The Titans closed out the third quarter on a 20-4 run en route to a 69-54 win in the Alpha Invitational 5th place game.
Clutch shooting and second chance shots made the biggest difference. As a team Hopewell out-rebounded the Falcons 25-12, including 12 offensive boards. The Titans also shot 10-for-17 from 3-point range.
“I thought they shot the ball really well,” senior Blake Head said after the game. “At some point in the game around the third quarter the game just got away from us. I think that’s a learning experience, and we can learn from it and move on further.”
Head added, “There’s been a lot of good talent in this tournament, and I feel like it’s pushing us to be a better team,” said Blake Head. “We’re at the point we’re going to go into conference and make a run.”
Harrison led the Falcons with 21 points. Also scoring against Hopewell were Andrew Knittel with 13, Bradin Minton with 7, Cason Christian and Head with 5 each, Cameron Cox with 2, and Tucker McClain with 1.
Knittel led the team with 4 rebounds, and Minton had 3 assists.
Quay Watson led Hopewell with 20 points.
The Falcons (10-5) are off until Jan. 2 when they play Tri-Cities Christian in Blountville, followed by an away game at West Ridge on Jan. 3.
Falcons head coach Zach Crawford admitted that with the Alpha Invitational over he’s looking ahead to conference play.
“Just another great game," Crawford said. "Another tough team that knows how to play ball, and good players all around. I’m still on the train that we’re just preparing for conference play and getting to tournament time.”