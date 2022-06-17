Team Tennessee’s quest for Gold in the Special Olympics USA Games unified flag football competition got off to a rocky start last week in Orlando, Fla. with a crushing defeat to Team Louisiana.
Not only did they get beat by a lopsided score of 40-12, but player Scottie Smith got two front teeth knocked out by an errant elbow during the game.
Team Tennessee, represented by all Hawkins County players, overcame that early setback and went on to wipe out the rest of the competition, ending the tournament on a four game winning streak to earn the Gold Medal.
The team arrived home this past Sunday. Upon reaching Rogersville the new christened Gold Medal athletes were treated to a fire truck ride to Hope Community Church where they were greeted with cheers from family, friends and fans.
“It was long and it was exhausting, but it was worth it,” said coach Christy Thacker. “They’ve been working toward this for a year. They practiced every Saturday for a year, so they were ready.”
The team was disheartened after the loss in Game 1 to Louisiana, but Thacker said they quickly regrouped “and dominated the rest of the games”.
“After the first game I was still OK,” Thacker said. “I told them, first day jitters. New place for us. A lot of them had never flown before. A lot of new things for them. They were excited. Lots of people there.”
The teams they beat on their way to Gold was South Carolina, Missouri I, Missouri II, and they beat Texas in the Gold Medal game 20-10.
Scottie Smith said he wasn’t going to let his Game 1 injury end his quest for Gold. He admitted that if he had it to do over again he’d still trade his newly missing two front teeth for that Gold Medal.
“I got hurt,” he said. “I got two teeth knocked out the first game. They wanted me to get them pulled, but I told them no. I wanted to go for Gold. They hit me with an elbow, but I toughed it out. It made me want to play harder.”
Smith added, “I really enjoyed my first time going down there. It was a nice trip. I didn’t like the plane ride. It kind of scared me, first time being on it.”
Player Robert Miller said after that first game they started having fun, and that’s why they brought the Gold home to Rogersville.
Player Joe Watterson said the gold medal means a whole lot to them.
“We put in weeks and weeks and weeks of work,” Watterson said. “We appreciate the volunteers coming to help us. Appreciate our sponsors. It was fun. Hope to do it again.”
Watterson admits, however the were a little bit worried after that first game.
Teammate Jacob Haynes noted, “After that first game I think we all stepped into gear and started playing as a team. It really worked out well for us. … We all communicated and got along very well after that first game and that’s what made the difference between the different teams.”
The Hawkins County Unified Flag Football Team roster includes Scottie Smith, Jacob Haynes, Robert Miller, Joe Watterson, Evan Berry, Janie Alton, Lindsey Trent, Clint Barrett, Ali Thacker, Katie Jones, assistant coach Kelly Middleton, and coach Christy Thacker.
Christy Thacker added, “We’d just like to thank everybody who made it possible. We’re proud of the kids. They showed great sportsmanship, even when others didn’t. They overcame a lot of obstacles to get there. A lot of fears of flying. I’m very proud of them.”