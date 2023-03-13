Volunteer superfan and honorary coach Ronnie Housewright is sitting front and center on the bus to Murfreesboro. The longtime Volunteer supporter drew the largest round of applause as he was introduced along with the team.
Senior Blake Head cuts down his section of net, marking the Falcons' substate win over Knox Halls last week. Because the Falcons won on the road, they didn't get the opportunity to celebrate the win in traditional fashion.
Senior Bradin Minton cuts down his section of net, marking the Falcons' substate win over Knox Halls last week. Because the Falcons won on the road, they didn't get the opportunity to celebrate the win in traditional fashion.
The Volunteer Falcons got a championship sendoff Monday morning as they departed Church Hill for the BlueCross State Basketball Championships.
Fans, friends and family members joined the student body at the high school to send the boys' basketball team and cheerleaders off in style with a special ceremony commemorating the team's substate victory a week ago at Knox Halls.
Others from throughout Hawkins County joined the celebration of Volunteer's first state tournament appearance with a special gathering to cheer on the team as they traveled through Rogersville en route to Murfreesboro. Volunteer tips off the Class 3A boys' state basketball tournament against Fulton on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.