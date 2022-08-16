New Rogersville Parks and Rec Program administrator Matthew Smiley has one main goal, and that’s to get to get folks of all ages enjoying activities in City Park on a regular basis.
Smiley, who joined the Rogersville Parks and Rec team in July, was introduced to the Parks and Rec Board at its Aug. 9 meeting by Parks director Matthew Elkins.
“He hit the ground running and he’s got some good plans and ideas,” Elkins told the Board. “He’s engaging in the community and meeting people.”
Elkins added, “We are very excited to have Matthew on board. Our goal is to engage the community through a wide array of activities that will provide much needed recreation for all ages. In just the few weeks he has been on the job, he has proven to be a valuable asset and I am very pleased with the direction we’re headed.”
Smiley is a Knoxville native who graduated from Carson Newman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Youth Athletics and Recreational Management. He has previous work experience with The Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge and most recently with the City of Kingsport.
He will be in charge of organizing a variety of programs and special events for the community to enjoy. These programs will not only include athletic programs but creative, special events geared towards all ages.
Smiley will also be assisting with the rollout of our comprehensive recreation software that will allow customers to register online for programs, view game schedules online, and receive notifications regarding programs. He has moved to Rogersville and is engaged to a Rogersville native Emma Hughes.
“Matthew (Elkins) has been great to work with,” Smiley told the board. “I can come up with some wild ideas, and he’s all for it. Being very community based for me personally, I’m trying to get more people involved in the community. Not just getting the youth involved. I want to get everybody involved. Last week Matthew and I met with the Senior Citizen Center, and we’re looking to get some programming, and get the senior community involved, whether it’s bringing them out to the park and having events or us going to the Senior Citizens Center.”
Smiley added, “I’ve got some programming I’m looking into this fall and next year to get adults involved. Things that haven’t happened here before, and things that I’ve been talking to people to see if there’s an interest in bringing back things they did here years and years ago.”
Elkins said he and Smiley have bounced around a lot of ideas with each other and Smiley is a good sounding board.
Smiley added, “I look forward to meeting and engaging with the community and bringing new and exciting programs as well as a variety of special events to the Town of Rogersville. Being committed to community outreach, I’m constantly looking for opportunities to identify the wants and needs of the community. I’m excited to be a part of organizing these programs that will bring people back out to enjoy our beautiful parks.”