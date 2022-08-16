Smiley and Elkins

On Aug. 9 the Rogersville Parks and Rec Board was introduced to new parks program administrator Matthew Smiley, left, by Parks director Matthew Elkins.

 Jeff Bobo

New Rogersville Parks and Rec Program administrator Matthew Smiley has one main goal, and that’s to get to get folks of all ages enjoying activities in City Park on a regular basis.

